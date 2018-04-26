HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – April 26, 2018 – Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics hosted an internet of things (IoT) technology seminar with solutions showcase today at the Sofitel Saigon Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City. The event, through a combination of technical sessions as well as live solution demonstrations, provided insights and a roadmap on how to adopt and integrate the latest IoT technologies for smart city, smart agricultural and industrial applications.









Arrow Electronics introduces integrated technology offerings to drive IoT adoption for smart city/agriculture/industrial applications in Vietnam

Delivering the opening speech at the event, Mr. David Trieu, project director of IoT Vietnam Ecosystem said, “Technology know-how sharing sessions like this one is providing an exceptional opportunity and effective platform for local ecosystem partners and stakeholders to acquire the best-in-class IoT technologies and engage in face-to-face discussion with technical experts for adopting best practices and successful implementation.”

“Developing intelligent and IoT-enabled devices draws upon the ability and expertise to aggregate and integrate diverse technology, from sensors to sustainable and secure end-of-life cycle disposition,” said Mr. Natarajan MM, vice president of sales, South Asia for Arrow’s Asia-Pacific components business. “With our global IoT capabilities, world-class design engineering support, and supply chain expertise, we help IoT engineers, practitioners and implementers overcome technical challenges and accelerate IoT deployment in the region.”

During the seminar, engineering experts from Arrow and technology suppliers introduced the latest IoT technologies and products. A wide range of IoT and sensing technology solutions were on display in the exhibition, including:





–Analog Devices’ Blackfin low-power image processor/SmartMesh connectivity/Cog Development Platform for Ultra Low Power Applications

–Honeywell’s sensing and IoT products (electronic sensors, test & measurement sensors, and gas sensors)

–Kemet’s pyroelectric Infrared sensor

–ON Semiconductor’s Bluetooth/Sigfox connectivity, image and smart passive sensor

–SanDisk’s edge and cloud storage and compute solutions

–Silicon Lab’s wireless Gecko system-on-chip/Bluetooth 5.0/Mesh/Zigbee/Sub-Ghz/Wifi solution

Arrow’s comprehensive sensor-to-sunset portfolio ranges from sensors, wireless connectivity, gateways to cloud platforms, data ingestion, aggregation and visualization, analytics, and security. Service capabilities span ideation, design, integration, manufacturing, logistics, financing, marketing, monitoring and managed services, and sustainable and secure end-of-life cycle disposition.





About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 150,000 original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, contract manufacturers, and commercial customers through a global network. The company maintains over 300 sales facilities and 45 distribution and value-added centers, serving over 80 countries. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.



