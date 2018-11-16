Arrow Electronics Named as “Great Place to Work for 2018” in Korea

SEOUL, KOREA – Media OutReach – November 16, 2018 – Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc., has been awarded “Great Place to Work for 2018 in Korea” by the Great Place to Work® Institute in an awards ceremony held today in Seoul, for the company’s outstanding employer practices.









Arrow Electronics team celebrates winning “”Great Place to Work for 2018” award in Korea

The award is judged by Great Place to Work® Institute, an international trust management evaluation agency, based on a diagnostic program “Trust Index©” that measures companies across five main categories: “Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, Camaraderie.” It is followed by a Culture Audit conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute KOREA, a global culture consulting company.

“Today’s employees are more empowered than ever in choosing who they want to work for,” said Chi Bang Guen, CEO of Great Place to Work® Institute KOREA. “Employees who feel respected and trusted by their co-workers and employers are more likely to stay with a company in the longer term.”

The “Trust Index©” Survey has been recognized as a global standard tool for measuring and analyzing the level of trust and satisfaction of employees. The measurement has been adopted across 60 countries, including the United States, European Union and Japan. This year’s results revealed that Arrow Electronics in Korea outscored in overall performance in all five of the diagnostic categories, compared with its industry counterparts.

“We are honored to receive this recognition. The award reinforces our commitment to adapting global best practices locally to make sure that our employees here work in an inspiring, encouraging, and healthy environment,” said Brian Yoon, senior regional director of Sales for Korea at Arrow Electronics. “This award is a recognition of our long-term commitment to not only cultivating a place that achieve results, but also allowing our members to realize their full potential.”

Arrow Electronics has won multiple HR awards recently, including HR Asia’s “Best Companies to Work for 2018TM” in China in October, and was also crowned with the same title in Hong Kong and Malaysia earlier this year and Singapore and Malaysia in 2017.

