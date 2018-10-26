Arrow Electronics Named to “HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for 2018” in China

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 26, 2018 – Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc., today announced that it has been named as one of HR Asia’s “Best Companies to Work for in AsiaTM” in China for 2018. Arrow has been awarded with this recognition multiple times including both Hong Kong and Malaysia edition earlier this year, and in Singapore and Malaysia in 2017.









Arrow team celebrates winning “HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for 2018” award in China

The award is based on HR Asia’s proprietary survey of employee feedback as well as presentations by senior management. Companies were also judged by an independent panel of industry experts, academics, journalists, and government representatives.

“The new generation of workforce is getting selective when choosing their employers as they want to work in a caring company with a strong sense of corporate citizenship,” said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia. “Employers with inclusive culture and outstanding workplace practices are more likely to stay ahead of the curve and the competition.”

The award looks at three categories: “Heart, Mind, SoulTM,” which consider elements including employee engagement, workplace culture and staff development opportunities, employee growth rate and workplace accident rate. Arrow scored significantly higher than the industry average in all three components, with an average of 4.88 in both “Heart” and “Mind” and 4.89 for “Soul” on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest rating.

“We are committed to building a conducive and innovative workplace for our employees to thrive and excel as we guide technological innovation forward,” said Simon Yu, president of Arrow’s components business in the Asia-Pacific region. “This award reinforces that we have sound and robust human resources strategies and best practices in place not just to support the company’s growth, but also shape a desirable and inspiring environment for our employees to reach their full potential.”





