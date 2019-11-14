HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 14 November 2019 – Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics today hosted an Internet of Things (IoT) technology seminar that exhibited a wide range of IoT and sensing technology solutions at the Hilton Hanoi Opera, Vietnam.





Arrow Electronics Showcases Latest IoT and Sensing Technologies for Accelerating Smart City Transformation in Hanoi





Hanoi is among one of three major Vietnamese cities that are being transformed into digital and interconnected urban areas by 20201. With the launch of Vietnam’s first IoT Innovation Hub in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi earlier this year, the city has intensified efforts in accelerating research and development as well as establishing a platform to support entrepreneurial innovation in IoT technologies.

“As one of the fastest-growing economies in ASEAN, Vietnam is now progressing into a smarter IoT nation. We look forward to working with global companies such as Arrow to further develop the IoT ecosystem and platform for driving best-in-class IoT technologies exchange and adopting best practices,” said Mr. Le Ngoc Tuan, IoT product manager from FPT Corporation, a leading IT and telecommunications company in Vietnam, in the opening remark of the seminar.

At the seminar, engineering experts from Arrow and major technology suppliers introduced the latest pioneering IoT and sensing technologies and products, including:

Analog Devices’ SmartMesh connectivity, intelligent machine condition monitoring, and 3D time of flight sensor.

AVX’s connectivity devices with LTE, BT, WLAN, ISM and GPRS capability/I/O filtering and decoupling/pulse power and energy harvesting.

Neoway’s IoT offerings.

ON Semiconductor’s Bluetooth low energy connectivity/proprietary RF/image and smart passive sensors.

Silicon Lab’s wireless Gecko series/Zwave, sub-Ghz/Wifi solution, wireless Xpress/sensors/Bluetooth mesh smart lighting.

TE Connectivity’s data storage products including stacking/power connectors, grounding and antenna.

Western Digital’s storage design consideration in 5G era.





“We are excited to team with global and regional technology suppliers to facilitate the development of smart IoT”, said Brian Yoon, senior regional director of sales for Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines at Arrow. “IoT deployment can be complex and overwhelming, and companies building and deploying them may lack the resources to rapidly execute their idea. Building on decades of experience and a global network, Arrow is able to help them navigate the vast IoT ecosystem and accelerate business outcomes.”

_________________

1 http://english.mic.gov.vn/Pages/TinTuc/138857/Vietnam-s-first-IoT-Innovation-Hub-launched.html

Arrow specializes in engineering, aggregating, and integrating diverse IoT technologies and services — from operational technology (OT) to information technology (IT) by offering a comprehensive IoT portfolio from sensors, wireless connectivity, gateways and analytics to security.





About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at www.arrow.com.