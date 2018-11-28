BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – November 28, 2018 – Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics today hosted an internet of things (IoT) technology seminar with a wide range of IoT and sensing technology solutions on display at the exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand. The event provided a platform for local startups and enterprises to acquire the latest IoT technology know-how and to exchange insights on how to implement the latest IoT technology and foster smart city development.









Arrow Electronics Teams up with 10 Global Technology Suppliers to Help Thai Businesses Adopt Integrated IoT Solutions

According to a survey conducted by Asia IoT Business Platform in 2017, companies in Thailand were most likely (89%) to explore and/or implement IoT solutions. This was followed by Malaysia (86%), Indonesia (83%), the Philippines (80%) and Vietnam (79%)[1]. Thailand’s IoT spending is forecast to increase by 1600% by 2020[2].

“Thailand is one of the fastest growing markets in ASEAN and the government’s ambition is to develop the country, by advancing infrastructure and connectivity. There is significant potential for businesses in Thailand to provide technological support and facilitate that growth,” said Mr. Pornchai Pruksaratananon, a committee member of the Thai Embedded Systems Association, in a welcome speech at the seminar. “This seminar provides insights and guidance for industry experts to explore how best to utilize IoT technology to improve our business ecosystem.”

“We are excited to be collaborating with 10 global technology suppliers to develop intelligent and IoT-enabled devices and to help IoT practitioners overcome their time-to-market challenges,” said Mr. Natarajan MM, vice president of sales, South Asia for Arrow’s Asia-Pacific components business. “Together with our world-class capabilities, this alliance will further accelerate the implementation of IoT technology in the physical environment and drive improvements in local business practices in Thailand.”

During the seminar, engineering experts from Arrow and technology suppliers introduced the latest IoT trends and emerging technologies. A wide range of IoT and sensing technology solutions were displayed in the exhibition, including:

Analog Devices’ Blackfin low-power image processor/SmartMesh connectivity/Cog Development Platform for Ultra Low Power Applications

Cypress’ wireless internet connectivity for embedded device platform /PSoC 6/energy harvesting power management IC for IoT sensor node

Honeywell’s sensing and IoT products (air quality/test & measurement sensors/sensing solutions for heavy duty pressure and industrial automation)

Infineon’s TPM based authentication as a hardware root of trust to secure an IoT application

Kemet’s polymer/relay/super cap/MSABG products

ON Semiconductor’s Bluetooth/Sigfox connectivity/configurable and node-to-cloud IoT development kit//image and smart passive sensor

Quectel’s UMTS & LTE evaluation kit and smart evaluation kit

Silicon Lab’s wireless Gecko system-on-chip connecting both Zigbee and Bluetooth devices /Bluetooth control and sensing using Thurderboard Sense (humidity/temperature/accelerometer/light sensing/magnetic field)/Zwave home automation solution

TE Connectivity’s data center server products to optimize the design of server configuration/switching and routers — interconnect and cabling solutions to increase bandwidth, density and reliability/wide range of I/O, board to board, power products to achieve storage performance objectives

Western Digital’s embedded and removable storage tailored for industrial and IoT space: eMMC, UFS , SATA/PCIe SSD, industrial removable

Arrow’s comprehensive sensor-to-sunset portfolio ranges from sensors, wireless connectivity, gateways to cloud platforms, data ingestion, aggregation and visualization, analytics, and security. Service capabilities span ideation, design, integration, manufacturing, logistics, financing, marketing, monitoring and managed services, and sustainable and secure end-of-life cycle disposition.

