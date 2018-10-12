Arrow Electronics Teams up with Thundersoft to Help Asia Engineers and Developers in Asia Design AI-Powered Edge Devices

Enterprises, developers and academies join forces in “Arrow Edge Computing Seminar” to discuss potentials and applications in AI Edge today at Hong Kong Science and Technology Park





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 12, 2018 – Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc., now offers Thundercomm TurboXTM AI development kit from Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd. (Thundersoft), a world leading smart platform technology provider, in the Asia-Pacific market. Arrow is collaborating with Thundersoft to assist developers and engineers to integrate AI technology in the growing base of edge/gateway devices needed for powering applications such as Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, industrial control, autonomous driving and more.









Billions of IoT devices are being installed and connected in every corner of the world. According to a study from IDC, 45 percent of all data created by IoT devices will be stored, processed, analyzed and acted upon close to or at the edge of a network by 2020[1].

“A hybrid cloud-based environment is essential to enable deep learning and algorithm optimization. Recent edge-computing innovations can equip algorithm-powered devices with complicated computation and storage capabilities to perform mission-critical functions that are closer to the point of impact or where the users are. An integrated model of cloud and edge computing working hand in hand allows us to optimize compute, storage and networking resources and deliver best AI performance,” said Dr. Yangdong Deng from Tsinghua University in the panel discussion during Arrow Edge Computing Seminar. “I am impressed by the discussion and collaboration between academies, industries and businesses, and welcome further applications of AI research in real-life and commercial settings.”





Powered byThundercomm TurboX™ D845 SOM, the new AI kit supports various optimized AI algorithms SDK, AI tools and AI cloud service based on Qualcomm AI Engine, running on core heterogeneous architecture — Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Vector Processor, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU and Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU. The optimized AI algorithms in AI kit include face recognition and object detection SDK. This will empower developers and manufactures to train and verify algorithms and create AI applications quickly. The AI kit was showcased during Arrow Edge Computing Seminar today at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park.

“In Internet of Things world, a centralized and cloud-based environment is likely to pose challenges such as network latency and cost, connectivity complexity, and power consumption. With this addition to our broad range of technology offerings, we can better assist our broad network of engineers and device designers to architect an optimal intelligent system that can handle speech recognition, computer vision, complex event/data processing features on edge/gateway devices,” said Jacky Wan, vice president of engineering for Arrow’s components business in the Asia-Pacific region.

“TurboX AI kit is a great tool for developers and manufacturers to help businesses. We are excited that TurboX is making its presence in the market, thanks to our long-term partner. Arrow’s engineering expertise and broad customer network is key to enabling us to bring the power of on-device AI into the hands of engineers and developers,” said Peng Cheng Zou, CTO of Thundersoft.

During the technical seminar and hands-on workshop hosted by Arrow at Hong Kong Science and Technology Park today, technology and engineering experts from Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, Thundersoft, and Arrow presented on the latest trends about AI development ecosystem and advanced radar and image-sensing technology applications for AI edge. Attendees also had a chance to take part in a hands-on workshop for a deep dive into Thundersoft’s AI algorithm and application development know-how.

