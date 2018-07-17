Art gallery faces backlash over poster depicting the president being beheaded as part of a ‘F— Trump’ exhibit

caption U.S. President Donald Trump talks about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with House Republicans in the Cabinet Room of the White House on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

An art gallery in Portland, Oregon, is facing backlash online after displaying a poster depicting President Donald Trump being beheaded in its front window.

Commenters took to Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp on Tuesday after One Grand Gallery shared an image of the poster in a now-deleted social media post.

The graphic image features the words “F— Trump” and a drawing of the president with his head pulled back and a bloody knife at his throat.

Meanwhile…At One Grand Gallery… You know, It would be a SHAME if America lit them up and told them what they thought, wouldn't it? Or if maybe the @SecretService paid them a visit? For reference, they can be reached at 212-365-4945. 1000 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214 pic.twitter.com/gWn5drWlfm — Rebekah Worsham ???????? (@RebekahWorsham) July 17, 2018

It appears that the image is part of an installation at the gallery called “F— You Mr. President,” featuring nearly three dozen artists, according the the gallery’s Instagram page.

On Tuesday morning, people on social media called for Secret Service to investigate and accused the art gallery of encouraging violence toward the president.

Some commenters criticized the graphic nature of the artwork, while others called the gallery “classless,” “shameless,” and “totally disgusting.”

The gallery’s Yelp page was also filled with complaints.

When One Grand Gallery shared the graphic image on Facebook, it said in the caption: “The same people offended over a ‘death threat’ are the same people upholding death threats & violence. Irony.”

The post on the gallery’s Facebook page has since been deleted.

The gallery did not immediately respond to an email from Business Insider asking for comment.

This isn’t the first time artists have come under fire for graphic images of Trump.

In 2016, comedian Kathy Griffin faced backlash after posing for a photo shoot depicting her holding a decapitated head resembling Trump.

The photo shoot sparked a federal investigation and Griffin later said she had “crossed the line.”