Disney quietly dropped a trailer for its live-action adaptation of popular book series ‘Artemis Fowl’

- Disney
- How much faith does Disney have in its live-action adaptation of best-selling book series “Artemis Fowl”? The Mouse House quietly dropped the first trailer for the movie at 3 a.m. Tuesday.
- The movie follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl who gets entangled with a race of fairies who may have something to do with the disappearance of his father.
- Irish actor Ferdia Shaw will play the role of Fowl, who comes from a family of criminal masterminds. Josh Gad and Oscar winner Judi Dench will also star.
- In a summer where Disney is releasing easy box-office winners (“Avengers 4,” “Toy Story 4,” and “The Lion King”), “Artemis Fowl” is a gamble that could become the company’s next big franchise or a one-off if it underperforms.
- “Artemis Fowl” is in theaters Friday, August 9, 2019. Watch the trailer below.
