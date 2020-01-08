Artesyn Embedded Power Announces High Efficiency 1300-Watt Quarter-brick with Digital Control for Telecom and Compute Equipment

Supports 48-volt data center and network applications

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 January 2020 – Artesyn Embedded Power, an Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) company, today announced the BDQ1300, a new 1300 watt quarter-brick dc-dc converter, designed to provide the highest efficiency on-board 12V output for telecom, computing and server applications, with optional digital control. With efficiency rated over 97 percent, the BDQ1300 is designed as a voltage source for non-isolated point-of-load converters. It can accept an input voltage range from 40 to 60 volts, making it ideal for 48-volt data center and communications network equipment.













Rated for up to 110 amps, the Artesyn BDQ1300 is a fully isolated dc-dc converter, which can be applied with separate input and output ground connections. This isolation means that EMI management and any possible fault condition can be contained within the primary side of the converter. The modules use a standard high-current quarter-brick pin-out. A pair of power pins are provided for the positive output and ground connections to enable the current to be conducted to the host PCB. Conduction losses from the module are minimized using large diameter pins.





“The BDQ1300 has been designed to primarily support two power-conversion architectures,” said Andy Brown, director of technical marketing dc-dc for Artesyn Embedded Power. “Either the conventional and widely used ‘two-stage’ conversion architecture network, where the BDQ1300 only provides power to non-isolated, 12V input point-of-load converters such as Artesyn’s LGA80D or LGA50D families; or the module can also be used to support a hybrid conversion architecture. This is where some of the application’s power is converted with 48 V to low-voltage ‘direct conversion’ products, such as those being developed by members of the Power Stamp Alliance, and — operating alongside this direct conversion network — a conventional two-stage conversion network.”





The module can operate between minus 40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius with air cooling, and it offers options for base plate cooling.





The BDQ1300 is available without the four-pin PMBus connection, which gives a solution of maximum conversion performance with minimum control complexity. The four-pin PMBus header provides standard PMBus control and monitoring functions such as voltage and current monitoring, start-up and shutdown control, protection feature warning and shutdown limits, temperature monitoring functions and revision-control information.





The BDQ1300 is available from Artesyn’s global network of sales representatives, distributors and value added resellers.





