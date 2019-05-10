Artesyn Extends Industrial DC-DC Converter Range with 10 Watt Model in Compact DIP Package

HONG KONG , CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 May 2019 – Artesyn Embedded Technologies today extended its range of low power output industrial DC-DC converters with the launch of the ATA series 10 watt isolated dc-dc converters, comprising 14 variants. Targeting a diverse range of applications, including instrumentation, data communication, telecommunication and computer peripheral equipment, industrial automation and mobile battery-powered systems, the compact form factor of the ATA series minimizes occupied board space and offers very high power density.









All ATA series converters feature ultra-wide 4:1 inputs; seven of the models have 9–36 V inputs and the other seven have 18–75 V inputs. Within each of these two categories, there is a choice of five single output models, offering voltages of 3.3 V, 5 V, 12 V, 15 V or 24 V, and two dual output models offering +12/-12 V or +15/-15 V.

Fully encapsulated in a compact 0.94 x 0.54 inch (24 x 13.7 mm) shielded metal case, the converters have a height of just 0.32 inch (8 mm). They can accommodate an ambient operating temperature range of -40 to 80 degrees Celsius with suitable derating. Offering up to 80 percent conversion efficiency, ATA series converters use 350 kHz fixed frequency switching to minimize the need for external EMI filtering and comply with the EN 55022 class A and FCC level A standards for conducted noise. Standard features include 1,500 Vdc input/output isolation, remote On/Off and continuous (hiccup mode) protection against output short-circuit.





About Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Artesyn Embedded Technologies is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly reliable power conversion and embedded computing solutions for a wide range of industries including communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, military, aerospace and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, customers have trusted Artesyn to help them accelerate time-to-market and reduce risk with cost-effective advanced network computing and power conversion solutions. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Artesyn has over 15,000 employees worldwide across multiple engineering centers of excellence, four wholly-owned world-class manufacturing facilities, and global sales and support offices.