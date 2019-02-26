Artesyn MC1600 Series Extreme Edge Server Enables Baicells’ Fully Virtualized Small Cell Solutions

The server platform brings powerful computing and scalability to Baicells M-RAN small cell installations

HONG KONG , CHINA – Media OutReach – February 26, 2019 – At Mobile World Congress (MWC19) today, Artesyn Embedded Technologies announced a collaboration with Baicells, a leading provider of innovative 4G/5G solutions, for the development of Baicells M-RAN virtual small cell solutions based on Artesyn’s MC1600 Series Extreme Edge Server.









The MC1600 Series Extreme Edge Server platform will bring powerful computing, scalability and interoperability, in addition to many other benefits, to the Baicells MPU77001 M-RAN small cell solution.

The MC1600 Series Extreme Edge Server is designed to be deployed in remote installations with a wide environmental temperature range and side-to-side cooling found in many outdoor cabinets. While initially targeted at vRAN applications, the MC1600 Series Extreme Edge Server is ideal for industrial site monitoring, Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, and smart cities applications as well as private cloud installations both on-premise and remote.

Artesyn has provided innovative computing platforms for virtualized and cloud RAN applications to some of the largest telecom operators, system integrators and equipment providers in the world. With public demonstrations supporting mini-cRAN, vRAN, multi-access edge computing, augmented and virtual reality, and autonomous vehicle control, Artesyn’s computing platforms are the foundation for emerging smart city infrastructure, 4G and 5G networks, and the monetization of new consumer services by operators.

Barry Dolan, vice president of sales and marketing, Artesyn Embedded Computing, said, “In our collaboration with Baicells, Artesyn provides an innovative computing platform for Baicells M-RAN small cells and offers features that simplify the instantiations, management and maintenance of the Baicells small cell solutions. Our MC1600 Series Extreme Edge Server computing platform provides an economical, dual-processor server solution, enabling Baicells to minimize both capital and operating expenses as they progressively deploy 5G installations.”

Baiwei, vice president of Baicells, said, “The Baicells M-RAN solution comprises virtualized baseband units (hosts) connected to remote radio units via 10GbE switches. Running on the Artesyn MC1600 Extreme Edge Server, Baicells M-RAN solution can split or combine cells when needed to support fluctuations in network traffic volume or to support access to multiple mobile network operator (MNO) networks. Up to 20 remote radio units can participate in a cell, enabling it to allow for a capacity of 400 users per cell. The Artesyn MC1600 Series Extreme Edge Server computing platform helps leverage our ability to accommodate up to three cells per server. This means greater deployment flexibility and helps minimize power and backhaul costs. Furthermore, the ability of the Baicells M-RAN to split cells also allows the system to be upgraded to support 5G networks in the not distant future.”

About Baicells

Baicells is a customer-oriented high-tech company providing innovative and affordable LTE solutions, which can be used by mobile operators, fixed/wireless operators and ISPs, MNO/MVNO, governments and enterprise private networks. With advanced innovative technology and precise manufacturing capability from China, Baicells focuses on wireless broadband access, operation platforms, and next generation wireless solutions. Baicells’ products include indoor and outdoor Small Cells, Gateway, Cloud based EPC, Cloud based O&M, CPE, Antenna, etc. With the vision to “Connect More with Less, Drive the Ultimate LTE Experience”, Baicells has introduced some real breakthrough technologies to LTE, including OpenRAN architecture, SDN network based on IT architecture, etc. With Baicells’ end-to-end turnkey solutions, it becomes much easier for operators and ISPs to provide wireless broadband within everyone’s reach.

About Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Artesyn Embedded Technologies is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly reliable power conversion and embedded computing solutions for a wide range of industries including communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, military, aerospace and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, customers have trusted Artesyn to help them accelerate time-to-market and reduce risk with cost-effective advanced network computing and power conversion solutions. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Artesyn has over 15,000 employees worldwide across multiple engineering centers of excellence, wholly-owned world-class manufacturing facilities, and global sales and support offices.

