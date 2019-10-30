11 of the best artificial Christmas trees on sale now at Target, Walmart, and Wayfair

source Overstock

Artificial Christmas trees are much easier to set up and display in your home than their freshly cut counterparts.

Sometimes artificial Christmas trees come at a price, though, so it’s smart to shop trees on sale earlier in the season.

We’ve rounded up 11 of the best artificial Christmas trees in every shape and style that are on sale now at Wayfair, Target, Walmart, and Overstock – with prices as low as $11.49.

Artificial Christmas trees are a perfectly good alternative to their real counterparts, but it still perplexes me as to how some faux trees can cost so much (some can retail for multiple thousands of dollars). Although Christmas trees have a degree of significance, they’re still trees after all.

Shopping off-season sales for an artificial tree is a great way to save some money, and maybe even put those savings toward some festive new ornaments if you’re so inclined. And though they’re on sale, these trees are just as beautiful and high-quality as those being sold at retail. Some great artificial Christmas trees can even be had for as little as $11.49.

To save you time, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best Christmas trees on sale now to get you ready for Christmas.

A 12-foot-tall pencil Christmas tree

source Overstock

Although it stands at 12 feet tall, this Kingswood Fir Pencil Tree has a thin profile and base diameter, perfect for smaller spaces and narrow corners. The tree comes with 800 clear lights with bulb lock, so even if one of the lights burns out, 799 will keep shining.

Tree height: 12 feet

Base diameter: 46 inches

Light count: 800

A pre-lit fir tree

source Wayfair

A traditional classic artificial Christmas tree, this fir stands at 6.5 feet tall and shines brilliantly with 700 LED lights.

Tree height: 6.5 feet

Base diameter: 61 inches

Light count: 700

A pre-lit flocked Christmas tree

source Walmart

This 6-foot-tall flocked tree looks like it should be in a winter wonderland. The branches are easily fluffed, and it glows with 250 pre-strung lights.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 31 inches

Light count: 250

A wall-mounted Christmas tree

source Target

The back of this 2-foot-tall tree is actually flat and the tree comes with a hook, so you can hang it up against the wall to save even more space, perfect for decorating apartments and dorm rooms.

Tree height: 2 feet

Base width and depth: 18 inches by 18 inches

Light count: unlit

A blue spruce Christmas tree with multicolor lights

source Wayfair

This artificial blue spruce Christmas tree comes pre-lit with 700 multicolored incandescent lights on more than 1,300 full and realistic branch tips.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 56 inches

Light count: 700

A pre-decorated pop-up tree

source Target

For anyone who doesn’t have the time or energy to assemble and decorate an artificial tree this year, this pop-up Christmas tree is a great alternative. It’s pre-decorated in red ribbons and lights, so there’s no excuse for not having a tree this year.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 31 inches

Light count: 350

A small Christmas tree in a burlap base

source Wayfair

Standing at a petite 3 feet tall, this artificial green pine Christmas tree is pre-lit with 35 lights and comes in a burlap base perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

Tree height: 3 feet

Base diameter: 23 inches

Light count: 35

A warsaw twig Christmas tree

source Target

This artificial warsaw twig tree may not be the fullest tree, but it has a very natural look to it, and the sparse branches are perfect for showcasing ornaments.

Tree height: 6 feet

Base diameter: 38 inches

Light count: unlit

A champagne-colored tinsel Christmas tree with lights

source Wayfair

This slim champagne tinsel tree has a sparkly gold-green hue to it and is great for areas with limited space. If the golden-green tinsel wasn’t sparkly enough, the tree comes pre-lit with incandescent lights to add even more shine.

Tree height: 6 feet (also available in 7 feet)

Base diameter: 21 inches

Light count: not given

A bare Christmas tree

source Walmart

This plain tree may not seem like much, but with 1,100 branch tips, it’s the perfect blank canvas for you to decorate with lights and ornaments as you choose.

Tree height: 7 feet

Base diameter: 45 inches

Light count: unlit

A flocked fir Christmas

source Wayfair

This fully flocked fir Christmas tree doesn’t come with any lights, but the snowy branches really don’t need very much flair to make this tree stand out.

Tree height: 6.5 feet (also available in 7.5 feet)

Base diameter: 59 inches

Light count: unlit