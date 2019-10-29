THE AI PIVOT: How the push to adopt the advanced tech is rippling through corporate America

caption Athina Kanioura heads Accenture Applied Intelligence source Accenture

The rise of artificial intelligence is giving companies capabilities they’ve never had before to automate job tasks, recruit top talent, and better know their customers, among other applications. But adopting the advanced tech is not an easy shift, and many efforts still fail.

Business Insider is exploring how companies can successfully implement the tech without succumbing to the roadblocks that stymie so many efforts.

These reports can help prepare executives as they ready themselves to lead the AI-efforts, as well as provide guidance for getting the enterprise onboard.

Companies across corporate America are harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning to, among other things, automate the more mundane-aspects of jobs, help to recruit top talent, and know more about customers to tailor promotional offers or product recommendations.

But the move to adopt the advanced technology comes with significant challenges and often requires a major cultural shift. It’s one reason why many AI-based projects still fail.

Using AI to predict fast food orders: All the ways McDonald’s is using AI to learn what you’ll order – sometimes even before you know what you’ll want

Why tech companies struggle with AI culture: IBM’s global chief data officer explains why changing culture to support AI is harder in a traditional tech company – and one way it’s easier

How to kickstart your AI effort successfully: Here are the 3 steps companies that are just pivoting to AI should take to guarantee the process starts on a solid footing

Using AI to find better talent: CareerBuilder used artificial intelligence to figure out veterinary technicians could make good prison guards. It’s just one way the hiring platform is employing the technology to revolutionize HR.

Learning from an AI leader: I spent a day at IBM’s mysterious research hub north of NYC, where I met some of the top AI leaders in the country. Here are 4 takeaways on where they think the tech is headed.

How Walmart evaluates AI projects: Walmart has 1,500 data scientists and is hiring more amid a push to adopt artificial intelligence. The retailer’s chief data officer recently shared the 3 questions that guide all its AI projects.

Regulating AI is still a key challenge: There are no laws regulating the use of AI in the hiring process, and it’s setting back how companies recruit. Here are the people trying to change that.

What to weigh before pouring resources into AI: Accenture’s head of artificial intelligence shares the 4-step plan every company should consider before investing in AI

Using employees as AI testers: Walmart has cracked the code for merging AI rollouts with employee feedback to produce buzzy (and cost-saving) new tech

Using AI to improve retail operations: ‘It’s the art of the possible’: How Walmart and Target are harnessing AI to rocket past the competition