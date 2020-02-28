An artist makes tiny model homes by hand, and they look incredibly realistic

caption Chris Toledo creates realistic miniature sculptures of homes. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

Los Angeles-based artist Chris Toledo is a photographer and skilled artist who creates miniature sculptures of homes and historical interiors.

The self-taught artist developed a passion for both sculpting miniatures and historical architecture when he was just 9 years old.

Toledo told Insider that his sculptures can take anywhere from one month to two years to finish.

“My favorite response to my work is people telling me how a particular room reminds them of their childhood home or a place they once lived,” Toledo said of his sculptures.

Los Angeles-based artist Chris Toledo creates miniature sculptures of realistic interiors.

caption A miniature bathroom. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

Toledo grew up in Los Angeles, California, and was fascinated by architecture and history from an early age.

“My mother loved to paint and sew her own clothes, while my father loved to build furniture in his free time,” Toledo told Insider. “So I was always surrounded by inspiration.”

In pursuing his interests, he eventually developed a career out of constructing extremely detailed sculptures at a 1:12 (one-inch) scale.

He started designing and creating miniature sculptures at just 9 years old.

caption Toledo’s hand on a miniature sink. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

“When I was 9, I had discovered the world of dollhouse miniatures in a magazine that I found in a doctor’s office and instantly became obsessed,” Toledo said. “These weren’t your typical pink plastic Barbie dream houses; they were hyperrealistic works of art by artists all over the world that spared no detail from their life-sized counterparts.”

“I was instantly hooked,” the artist added.

The artist learned how to work on a small scale by using pre-made sculpting kits from a local hobby store.

caption A very small fireplace. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

“The kits allowed me to become familiar with working at a smaller scale, and helped develop my miniature eye,” Toledo explained.

By the time he was 13 years old, Toledo decided that he wanted to build his own designs from scratch rather than limiting himself to the kits.

Toledo told Insider that Los Angeles architecture inspired some of his designs.

caption A mini sculpture of a gas stove from the 1920s. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

“When it comes to my work, I pull inspiration from my love of historic architecture and my surroundings,” Toledo said. “Having lived in Los Angeles my entire life, I always loved the heavy revival-influenced architecture [of the city].”

Most of Toledo’s sculptures incorporate design trends that were popular in the early 20th century.

caption A 1920s-style kitchen. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

“To ensure complete historical accuracy, I rely on a series of historic books I’ve collected from the early 20th century that outline the designs and building techniques of the period,” the artist said. “I like to bring awareness to historical architecture with my pieces and remind people of a time where architecture was a reigning form of art.”

The artist’s Instagram page is filled with images of sculptures that appear to incorporate a 1920s aesthetic. The kitchen in the photo above, for example, features a black-and-white tile floor, a popular design trend from the ’20s.

A single-room creation can take up to a month for Toledo to finish, while sculptures of an entire home may take him a year or longer.

caption A realistic-looking sculpture of the exterior of a home. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

“Through my work, I love giving myself and others a chance to peer into the past with their own eyes and be able to touch and feel the history,” Toledo said.

The intricate designs may seem like they require a unique set of skills, but Toledo said that building a miniature is similar to building a real home in some ways.

caption A full-size sharpie sitting in a miniature tub. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

The artist explained that many of the tools and materials he uses are just scaled-down versions of their normal counterparts.

“When creating my pieces, many of the steps are much like those of building a real home,” Toledo said. “I start with a crude layout design and move on to more accurately drawn blueprints. One of my most used tools is a table saw that fits in a shoebox.”

In order to bring his work to life and make the sculptures appear more realistic, Toledo said he incorporates aspects of “wear and tear” into the rooms.

caption If you look closely, you can see “rust” on the sink’s pipes. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

One of the final steps in his sculpting process is making the interior decor appear aged.

“I love the look of wear and tear because it truly gives my pieces a soul and a lived-in look,” Toledo told Insider. “In full-sized homes, it’s common to see scuffs along the baseboards, handprints around doorknobs, and cobwebs in the corners of the room. These are the things I love to bring into my miniature pieces.”

If it weren’t for the props Toledo places in the rooms, you would never realize just how tiny his sculptures really are from looking at the photos.

caption A head of garlic takes up the space of the kitchen. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

Toledo reveals just how small his creations really are by placing unlikely props in the photos.

For instance, in the photo above, the artist placed a head of garlic in the room, and it takes up almost the entire space.

Toledo’s final pieces are stunning, but they didn’t come without challenges.

caption Natural light shines through the windows of the sculpture. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

When asked what the most difficult part of creating his sculptures is, Toledo said he often struggles to figure out how to get the full interior into the camera’s focus.

“When shooting a miniature, many of the main elements are only about a foot at most away from the lens,” he explained. “Whereas when shooting a full-sized room, there is much more space to allow most of the elements to come into focus.”

The artist also said that it can be difficult to capture the natural light in the photo, which adds to the realistic illusion.

caption The natural light casts shadows in a room and makes it appear more real. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

“When shooting my pieces, I rely heavily on natural light. Sometimes I put the rooms right up against a sunny window to get that pop of natural sunlight to cast its light and shadows around a room,” Toledo said. “I enjoy playing with lighting and angles to trick people into thinking they’re looking at a real room.”

Toledo said that many people feel nostalgic after seeing his work because they’re often tricked into thinking they’re looking at a real room upon first glance.

caption This outdoor patio features plants and creates a realistic look. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

As far as his plans for a new project, the artist told Insider that he is constantly thinking about what to do next.

caption An upstairs view from one of Toledo’s miniature sculptures. source Courtesy of Chris Toledo

“As a full-time artist, before I even finish a project, my mind is already teeming with 100 other projects and when it comes to miniatures … the only limit is your imagination,” he said.

You can view more of Toledo’s miniatures on his website and Instagram account.