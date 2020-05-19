An artist made a ‘Harry Potter’ face covering that reveals the Maurader’s Map as you breathe

caption Artist Stefanie Hook creates interactive plush toys and accessories through her company CPEX. source Stefanie Hook

Colorado-based artist Stefanie Hook sells hand-sewn creations online through her company CPEX, or Colorado Pony Express.

Last week, she became a TikTok sensation after posting a video of herself wearing a black mask that changed color and revealed the Maurader’s Map from “Harry Potter” as she breathed.

Speaking to Insider, Hook said she created the mask to help “bring some magic” into the real world.

Though the artist’s masks are currently sold out, they’ll be restocked on her website starting May 29.

With masks quickly becoming the new normal, people are getting more creative with the face coverings they wear in public.

Take Colorado-based artist Stefanie Hook, for example. On Wednesday, she posted a video to her TikTok account in which she’s seen wearing what appears to be a black mask. As she breathes, however, the face covering changes color, and reveals a design of the Maurader’s Map from “Harry Potter.”

At the time of writing, her video has been liked on TikTok more than 414,000 times.

Speaking to Insider, Stefanie Hook said she created the mask to 'bring some magic' into the real world

In addition to being a mother of three and US Naval Reservist, Hook also owns and operates a company called Colorado Pony Express (CPEX), through which she sells hand-sewn plush toys and accessories. She's also started to sell face coverings in recent weeks. The masks are not medical-grade, according to her website, but were created using the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) sewing instructions; the CDC currently recommends that people wear face coverings in public spaces where keeping a distance of six feet from others is difficult.

Speaking to Insider, Hook said her "Harry Potter"-inspired mask is just another example of the interactive items she likes to create.

"I try to bring imagination to life in the creation of my products, ensuring that they are not one-dimensional items," she said. "I like to give the average person the ability to own items that are unique, and bring magic into the real world in hopes to further inspire others to create and be creative."

It can take up to 17 hours for Hook to create a single mask

According to the artist, she often creates multiple prototypes after coming up with a product idea. She'll then take one of those mock-ups and share it with her fans.

"The video I shared was of a prototype, and I just put it together quickly to show my fans," she said of her Maurader's Map mask. "I never imagined it would gain the following that it did."

Though her masks are magical, Hook's sewing process requires only simple tools. She told Insider that she uses an inexpensive sewing machine, standard sewing supplies, licensed cotton fabric, elastic, and color-changing pigment.

She also credits "a buttload of caffeine" and a "hearty sailor's vocabulary in both disappointment and excitement" with getting her through the creative process, which can be lengthy.

"From start to finish, between cutting fabric, treating the fabric, waiting for the fabric to set, and sewing a single mask together, it can take 17 hours," Hook said. "The majority of the time is waiting for the treatment to set into the fabric. I've learned to make multiple at a time, production-line style, to maximize my efficiency."

A limited number of Hook's color-changing masks will soon be available on her website

Hook told Insider that she has plans to sell more Maurader's Map masks, but "in very limited quantities," as she's often the only person who sews for her business. According to her website, more will become available on May 29.

The artist also said she has plans to create other color-changing masks "in varying inspired themes." Though she didn't share any specific examples, she has posted videos of masks inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Alice in Wonderland" on her TikTok page.

According to Hook's website, the color-changing shift on her masks is activated once the temperature reaches 82 degrees. That being said, the masks might not fade back to black until introduced to a lower temperature. The color of the products can also fade over time after being worn and washed, and the placement of each design differs slightly on each mask.

Hook says the reactions to her unique mask designs have been 'overwhelming'

"I went to bed the night I created my TikTok account and had posted the first video with 19 views and one follower, which was my sister," she said. "I awoke to 400,000+ views and 12,000 followers in less than 12 hours. My business group on Facebook had thousands of requests to join in the first 24 hours as well."

To her growing number of followers, Hook hopes to express her belief that there's magic all around us.

"I feel like the world can be magical and that we are not limited by the boundaries of our reality," she said. "I will continue to push those boundaries in hopes of inspiring others and brightening people's days."