This artist uses Photoshop to re-imagine your favorite celebrities as ’80s and ’90s stars

By
Gabbi Shaw, Insider
-
Kylie Jenner as Kelly Kapowski.

caption
Kylie Jenner as Kelly Kapowski.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

Future Punk, an artist who specializes in retro design, is using Photoshop to help us imagine what our favorite celebs in 2018 might look like if they were popular a couple decades ago.

Sometimes he uses generic photo shoots or ads from the ’80s and ’90s as a base. Our favorites, though, are when he combines ’90s icons with 2018 stars like Kylie Jenner and “Saved by the Bell” star Tiffani Amber Thiessen.

Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of what the stars of this day and age might have looked like 30 years ago.

Future Punk is sharing his creations on Instagram, including this one of Katy Perry in a vintage Versace campaign.

caption
Katy Perry in a Versace campaign.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

This photo is taken from one of supermodel Linda Evangelista’s Versace campaigns from the 1991 collection.

He uses Photoshop to take the biggest celebs of 2018, like Childish Gambino, and transport them back a few decades.

caption
Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

You can check out more of his work on Twitter, Instagram, or his website.

Sometimes he combines two famous faces, like when he merged Ed Sheeran and Kurt Cobain together.

caption
Ed Sheeran as Kurt Cobain.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

You can watch how he combines the two in this video.

Or he takes beloved characters from ’80s and ’90s shows, like Will from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” played by Will Smith, and mixes them with people like artist The Weeknd.

caption
The Weeknd as the Fresh Prince.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

Both are hip hop stars with iconic hairstyles.

And here’s Nicki Minaj as Hilary from “Fresh Prince,” a.k.a. Karyn Parsons.

caption
Nicki Minaj as Hilary Banks/Karyn Parsons.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

While some ’90s fashion remained in the era of its heyday, even “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” featured trends that could work today

Or he just uses popular ad campaigns from the past. Here’s Drake as a ’90s-era model.

caption
Drake.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

Drake is responsible for proliferating trends of his own, like the term “YOLO.”

This is Taylor Swift as a model from an iconic Wrangler Jeans ad. He’s helpfully substituted “Bill” for Swift’s reported boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

caption
Swift.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

Take a look at the original ad from the ’80s. How do you think they compare?

Even though Future Punk hasn’t said this rendering of Justin Bieber is anyone specific, we can’t help but see Josh Brolin in “The Goonies.”

caption
Bieber or Brolin?
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

Even Brolin knows how iconic this red bandanna look is.

It’s easy to spot Lil Wayne’s face tattoos anywhere, but he doesn’t look that out of place after a ’90s makeover.

caption
Lil Wayne.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

The flat top really ties this look together.

Merging Kylie Jenner with Kelly Kapowski (or Tiffani Amber Thiessen) makes perfect sense — they are each the biggest It Girl of her time.

caption
Kylie Jenner as Kelly Kapowski/Tiffani Amber Thiessen.
source
Courtesy of Future Punk

Who do you want Future Punk to retro-fy next?

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.