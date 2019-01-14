This artist uses Photoshop to re-imagine your favorite celebrities as ’80s and ’90s stars

caption Kylie Jenner as Kelly Kapowski. source Courtesy of Future Punk

Artist Future Punk Photoshops contemporary celebs into ’80s and ’90s get-ups.

He gets inspiration not just from television but from famous, vintage ads as well.

Everyone from Drake to Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner has made the retro list.

Future Punk, an artist who specializes in retro design, is using Photoshop to help us imagine what our favorite celebs in 2018 might look like if they were popular a couple decades ago.

Sometimes he uses generic photo shoots or ads from the ’80s and ’90s as a base. Our favorites, though, are when he combines ’90s icons with 2018 stars like Kylie Jenner and “Saved by the Bell” star Tiffani Amber Thiessen.

Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of what the stars of this day and age might have looked like 30 years ago.

Future Punk is sharing his creations on Instagram, including this one of Katy Perry in a vintage Versace campaign.

caption Katy Perry in a Versace campaign. source Courtesy of Future Punk

This photo is taken from one of supermodel Linda Evangelista’s Versace campaigns from the 1991 collection.

He uses Photoshop to take the biggest celebs of 2018, like Childish Gambino, and transport them back a few decades.

caption Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino. source Courtesy of Future Punk

You can check out more of his work on Twitter, Instagram, or his website.

Sometimes he combines two famous faces, like when he merged Ed Sheeran and Kurt Cobain together.

caption Ed Sheeran as Kurt Cobain. source Courtesy of Future Punk

You can watch how he combines the two in this video.

Or he takes beloved characters from ’80s and ’90s shows, like Will from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” played by Will Smith, and mixes them with people like artist The Weeknd.

caption The Weeknd as the Fresh Prince. source Courtesy of Future Punk

Both are hip hop stars with iconic hairstyles.

And here’s Nicki Minaj as Hilary from “Fresh Prince,” a.k.a. Karyn Parsons.

caption Nicki Minaj as Hilary Banks/Karyn Parsons. source Courtesy of Future Punk

While some ’90s fashion remained in the era of its heyday, even “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” featured trends that could work today …

Or he just uses popular ad campaigns from the past. Here’s Drake as a ’90s-era model.

caption Drake. source Courtesy of Future Punk

Drake is responsible for proliferating trends of his own, like the term “YOLO.”

This is Taylor Swift as a model from an iconic Wrangler Jeans ad. He’s helpfully substituted “Bill” for Swift’s reported boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

caption Swift. source Courtesy of Future Punk

Take a look at the original ad from the ’80s. How do you think they compare?

Even though Future Punk hasn’t said this rendering of Justin Bieber is anyone specific, we can’t help but see Josh Brolin in “The Goonies.”

caption Bieber or Brolin? source Courtesy of Future Punk

Even Brolin knows how iconic this red bandanna look is.

It’s easy to spot Lil Wayne’s face tattoos anywhere, but he doesn’t look that out of place after a ’90s makeover.

caption Lil Wayne. source Courtesy of Future Punk

The flat top really ties this look together.

Merging Kylie Jenner with Kelly Kapowski (or Tiffani Amber Thiessen) makes perfect sense — they are each the biggest It Girl of her time.

caption Kylie Jenner as Kelly Kapowski/Tiffani Amber Thiessen. source Courtesy of Future Punk

Who do you want Future Punk to retro-fy next?

