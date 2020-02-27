This artist will create a miniature felt version of your pet, but the waitlist is 3 months long

caption Little felt buddies. source Alyson Gurney/Little Felted Friends

Little Felted Friends – a company that was founded in 2018 by Alyson Gurney – sells miniature felt recreations of people’s pets.

Gurney creates every miniature by hand using a technique called needle felting.

Little Felted Friends has 17,000 Instagram followers and a 3-month waitlist for orders.

Owners love remembering the good times they’ve had with their pets, whether that’s taking selfies together or even buying a miniature felt version of them, as Alyson Gurney found out.

Gurney, a 23-year-old artist from Washington, DC, picked up needle felting after coming across it on Instagram. The medium uses needles to craft wool into different shapes and structures. She started by sculpting a miniature version of her dog, Drift, a Carolina/husky-mix rescue.

“He was definitely the inspiration behind the whole thing,” Gurney told Insider.

Before long, Gurney was crafting models of her friends’ dogs, and her passion quickly turned from a hobby into a full-fledged business. She now runs Little Felted Friends, a service where owners can get teeny versions of their pets made.

To prepare for a sculpture, Gurney learns everything she can about the pet from their owners. “It’s fun to kind of get to know the dog if you’re making them,” she said.

Dogs models with their miniatures.

She asks about their pet and the pet’s personality. Owners will usually send her pictures of the pet from different angles, as well as videos of the pet in action.

It takes Gurney three or four hours to create just one miniature pet. She averages two or three pets a day.

A dog models with its miniature.

“It’s something I can take everywhere with me,” Gurney said. “I only need wool and needles. I’m not chained to the computer for eight hours of the day.”

Each miniature pet is made from about 3 ounces of wool.

That’s why there’s a 3-month waitlist to get your pup felted — and the slots fill up within minutes.

A dog models with its miniature.

Due to demand, Gurney has set up a website, which releases a limited number of spots at 10 a.m. on the first of every month, but they sell out in as quickly as three minutes.

“I feel bad for all the people I get messages from, ‘I couldn’t get a spot. I couldn’t get a spot,'” Gurney said. “I always tell them to try again next month. I always try to get [the miniatures] out as fast as I can, but they do take a long time to make.”

“It’s basically like sculpting with wool, and you’re using the needle to craft the whole thing and carve it out of this fluffy ball of wool,” Gurney told Insider.

A dog models with its miniature.

“There’s probably hundreds of thousands of stabs with the needle that goes into each one,” she continued.

The most adorable touch is that she sews a hidden felt heart inside each felted friend.

A dog models with its miniature.

It’s a promise that each was made with as much love as an owner feels towards their pet.

“You might not see it,” she said, “but you know it’s there.”

Gurney credits Instagram with helping her take needle felting from just a hobby to a career, as it showed her crafts to a wide audience.

A dog models with its miniature.

“As I was making my dogs and my friends’ dogs, their friends would see them and their friends would want them,” Gurney said. And so, demand grew.

“I came across the idea of putting them on Instagram and sending them to different pup influencers.”

A dog models with its miniature.

Little Felted Friends now has 17,000 followers and counting on Instagram.

A dog models with its miniature.

Gurney maintains an active presence on Instagram where she’ll share her creations as well as videos and pictures of the real-life inspirations. Every week, she’ll spotlight different pets and their unique personalities.

“I never would have imagined it would have [grown] this big or I would have such a demand to make every one of them,” Gurney said.

A dog models with its miniature.

“It’s such an honor they let me craft their pet, and they have the confidence in me to really get the character and personality and likeness of their pet,” she continued.

Gurney makes a lot of miniatures for owners to memorialize their furry friends that have passed on.

One of Gurney's felted creations.

Gurney said the experience can be sad, but the owners are always happy and cherish a way to keep their pet’s memory alive. She said, “It’s kind of comforting to have their pet again but made a tiny little creature.”

Though she’s mostly made dogs and cats, Gurney has branched out into making bunnies, birds, and even hedgehogs.

A dog and parrot model with their miniatures.

“I really love making birds because it’s kind of cool to make the feathers,” Gurney said. She enjoys shaking things up occasionally. “I don’t get too many bird orders, only a few.”

But her favorite miniature pets to make are fluffy dogs.

A dog models with its miniature.

“I love making the long- and fluffy-haired dogs,” she said, “because it’s kind of fun to give them a haircut at the end.”

Starting Little Felted Friends has allowed Gurney to combine her passions of both art and graphic design.

A dog models with its miniature.

“I love that I can apply my branding skills to my Instagram page and my website,” Gurney said. Her graphic design skills have helped her market her products to the world.

“It’s such a great combination for me to combine art with my graphic design skills as well.”

Gurney currently runs the business by herself, with no plans to expand in the near future.

A dog models with its miniature.

She said she’ll see what the future holds in regards to partnering with another artist to match the growing demand for her products.

For now, Gurney is just happy to be able to share her creations with the world and greater pet community.