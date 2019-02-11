12 artists with the most Grammy wins of all time

caption Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Kanye West are Grammy winners. source Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope, and Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Every year, music’s biggest artists are recognized for their work at the Grammy Awards.

Stars like Paul McCartney and Beyoncé (who earned her first wins as a teenager in the group Destiny’s Child) are two musicians who have racked up more Grammy nominations than their peers, but they’ve also taken home plenty of trophies.

From legends Quincy Jones and Stevie Wonder to superstars Jay-Z and Kanye West, here are the artists with the most Grammy wins of all time.