Arts, entertainment, inclusive playgrounds: Here’s a visual guide of what Orchard Road could look like after its massive revamp

Ready for change?

Singapore’s world-famous shopping belt is getting a makeover.

Plans to give Orchard Road a drastic revamp were unveiled on Wednesday (Jan 30) by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and National Parks Board (NParks).

The government agencies said that the four sub-precincts – Tanglin, Orchard, Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut that make up the 2.4km stretch – will each offer different concepts, attractions, entertainment and events, aimed at strengthening Orchard Road’s position as a lifestyle destination.

Here are the suggestions made so far:

A mixed-used neighbourhood filled with arts and artisans is what Tanglin can be, with The Tudor Court, for example, used to house more arts, cultural and lifestyle offerings, the agencies said.

The Tanglin neighbourhood will offer a stronger arts and artisinal flavour. Urban Redevelopment Authority

The transformation of Orchard Road will start as early as April, when the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) embarks on a one-year trial to introduce experiential activities – such as retail and F&B pop-ups and arts and entertainment events – to event spaces along the pedestrian walkways.

The government agencies added that mixed-use developments – connected to Orchard Road through side streets – will be constructed on vacant parcels of state land at Orchard Boulevard.

More mixed-use developments will be built above the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line Orchard Interchange MRT. Urban Redevelopment Authority

There might also be elevated link bridges to make it easier to cross the junction of Orchard and Paterson Roads, while offering visitors a vantage point for photo-taking.

Elevated link bridges will be built at the junction of Orchard and Paterson Roads. Urban Redevelopment Authority

The government agencies plan to further develop Somerset as a youth hub with new lifestyle offerings – such as the Grange Road carpark which can be transformed into a dedicated events space with dining and entertainment use.

They also said that sculptural canopies can be built to connect new developments – such as retail building Design Orchard that houses over 60 local brands – to look like “a signature node” on Orchard Road.

Read also: A new retail building at Orchard Road will feature over 60 Singaporean brands – here’s what to expect at Design Orchard

Sculptural canopies can be constructed to connect buildings. Urban Redevelopment Authority

Meanwhile, Dhoby Ghaut is set to be transformed into a family-friendly lifestyle zone surrounded by lush greenery, featuring children play areas and event venues for festivals and fashion shows.

NParks is planning to plant more trees and shrubs along Orchard Road that depict the colours of the tropics, as well as nutmegs and cloves to “draw back to Orchard Road’s origins”.

The entrance of Dhoby Ghaut Green is described as “an attractive and inviting family-friendly plaza space fronting the former Park Mall and linking to Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station”.

The entrance of Dhoby Ghaut Green will be surrounded by greenery. NParks

At Dhoby Ghuat Green, there can be a family-friendly play area where even children with disabilities can play in.

An inclusive playground can be built for children of all abilities. NParks

There might even be water-play features for children to interact with “to reflect the original alignment of the Stamford Canal before it was redirected”.

Children can interact with various water elements at Dhoby Ghaut Green. NParks

Plus, there might even be a new events space built with a canopy to host various events – from F&B festivals to fashion shows.

The activity lawn built with a canopy is set to serve as an events space. NParks

But to get there, it’s going to take a while, and feedback from the public is welcome, the government agencies said.

“Orchard Road is not a greenfield site. It is a 2km-long major thoroughfare in our central area, highly built up on both sides of the road. So any changes will take time and will require actions from both the government and private sector.

“We will continue to take in feedback and suggestions, and work with all stakeholders to refine and progressively implement the plans to make Orchard Road a great street in our City in a Garden,” said Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and co-chair of ministerial steering committee for Orchard Road.

From Jan 30 to Feb 13, the public can visit an exhibition on the future plans for Orchard Road at Orchard Fountain Corner – which is beside 313@Somerset – to share their feedback. Otherwise, the public can hop onto this website to submit feedback form till May 31.

