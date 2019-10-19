Terrifying Dagestani boxer Artur Beterbiev bludgeons Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a statement light heavyweight championship title win

caption Artur Beterbiev beats Oleksandr Gvozdyk. source Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images

Artur Beterbiev bludgeoned Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a statement victory on Friday.

Beterbiev trailed on the scorecards in the 10th round but scored three knockdowns en route to a terrifying knockout win.

With victory, the IBF light heavyweight champion Beterbiev annexed Gvozdyk’s WBC title to become a unified champion.

You can watch the 10th round finish right here.

Terrifying Dagestani boxer Artur Beterbiev bludgeoned Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a statement light heavyweight championship win in Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center on Friday.

Beterbiev was behind on the scorecards at the time of the 10th round stoppage, with ringside judges seeing Gvozdyk a slim 87-83, 86-85, 83-87 winner, but Beterbiev swung the fight fully in his favor, battering Gvozdyk with damaging blows.

Three knockdowns in the 10th, the last of which included cutting jabs, ramrod right hands, and lashing left hooks, finally floored Gvozdyk for good before the referee waved the bout off.

Watch the finish right here:

Beterbiev called FIGHT in Round ???????? After going the distance, an overwhelming 10th round made Beterbiev THE man to beat in the Light Heavyweight division. #BeterbievNail pic.twitter.com/zk90hcmGcp — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 19, 2019

With victory, the IBF light heavyweight champion Beterbiev annexed Gvozdyk’s WBC title to become a unified champion.

The two other reigning champions right now are the WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol and the veteran WBO beltholder Sergey Kovalev.

After his win, Beterbiev was asked who he would want to fight next.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said on ESPN. “Anyone. I focus for title, not for name. When I grab second belt, I [won’t] lose motivation, I’m training like so-so but now I will do it very hard.”

Beterbiev, unbeaten with 15 wins, remains the only boxing champion on the planet with a perfect 100% knockout record.

