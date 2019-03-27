Aruba introduces ‘Experience Edge’ platform in Hong Kong to bring richer user experiences to everyday life

The data explosion in IoT and cloud computing will streamline connections and drive transformative opportunities for offline services

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 March 2019 – Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, officially introduces the Experience Edge — a platform which intuitively assimilates existing mobile, cloud and IoT (Internet of Things) data into a single, simple system to transform customer experiences. Aruba’s Edge consists of comprehensive infrastructure coupled with a software platform designed to power smart, connected services without compromising security.

The digital revolution is transforming our offline lives, as IoT technology and increased interconnectivity allows businesses across the world to offer user-first experiences. From hotel rooms and malls to hospitals and schools, online integration is disrupting traditional business models while creating exciting opportunities for providers to craft more personalized services and products.

Digital workplace trends are only the beginning of the journey, as the mobile, IoT and cloud worlds are united to transform customer experiences. Aruba’s Edge does not replace existing systems, but instead integrates existing networks to facilitate faster and more intelligent responses to the existing environment.

“Aruba’s Edge is where we live, where we work, where we go, where we learn. It is where experiences come to life. The rise of smarter, connected stores, hospitals, schools and workplaces, in combination with the expansion of mobility and cloud services, will drive the next decade of sustainable advantage,” said Kenneth Ma, Director and General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau, for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

An Edge in the ‘Experience Economy’

By 2020, leading research firm Gartner predicts that 20.8 billion IoT devices will enter the market[1] — compared with an estimated six billion connected devices in use in 2016 — offering service providers an unrivalled insight into users and their habits, expectations and demands. These technologies are at the heart of a service revolution, helping deliver unprecedentedly rich, personalized experiences to customers and employees — such as food and beverage orders automatically customized according to time and location, and hotel rooms robotically lit and cooled to correlate with previous habits. Aruba’s “Experience Edge” allows businesses to more easily inhabit this emerging “Experience Economy”.

Simple and secure integrated experiences

Aruba’s Edge platform is designed to deliver secure, simple, and smart networking, in order to power integrated experiences without compromising simplicity for end users, IT departments, security operators, and for the Line of Business (LoB). Aruba’s Edge changes the game for IT networks, helping organizations streamline and integrate to get more out of existing investments, respond faster to the changing environment and ultimately get ahead of the competition. It includes:

Unified Network: A simplified edge-to-cloud architecture for wired and wireless connectivity allowing for superior network management. Working well within multi-vendor structures, Aruba’s Unified Network helps companies to offer smooth, integrated network experiences.

360 Secure Fabric: Centralized role-based access controls and dynamic policy enforcement. The 360 Secure Fabric learns about a network’s operations and recognizes when anomalies occur, in order to adapt and define the right policies, enforcement, and remediation.

AI-powered Smarts: AI-powered Smarts help IT heads optimize network performance, automate tasks, and offer valuable insights to security operators and the line of business.

Aruba believes that these innovations can simultaneously give organizations greater simplicity. “In Hong Kong, most IT departments utilize mixed platforms and products, with different infrastructure from multiple vendors, working against rather than alongside each other,” said Kenneth Ma, “Aruba’s Edge helps address this existing landscape of siloed services, fragmented networks and disconnected providers to help customers remain competitive in today’s complex landscape. “



