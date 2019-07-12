Aruba Introduces Simple, Secure Wi-Fi Designed for Small Businesses

Built on Decades-Long Heritage in Enterprise Networking, New Aruba Instant On Solution Makes Feature-Rich Wi-Fi Easy for Smaller Organizations

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 July 2019 – Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), announced Aruba Instant On, a new family of powerful and secure wireless solutions designed to address the current and future needs of small businesses with capacity for growth. The Instant On family will initially include indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi access points (APs) designed to deliver secure, high-speed wireless connectivity with hassle-free set-up and management, all with the quality, performance and exceptional support that customers expect from Aruba.





The proliferation of mobile devices, the increasing use of cloud-based applications, and the need to deliver a seamless Wi-Fi experience comparable to that of large corporations, has forced small businesses to rethink their networking requirements to remain competitive. “We are thrilled to introduce this valuable new product to small business customers across Hong Kong and Macau,” said Kenneth Ma, Director and General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau, for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. “In every industry, smaller sized enterprises play a vital role and have very dynamic and specific connectivity needs, which are not always easily met.





“Adopting an Aruba Instant On approach will allow users to enjoy a faster, more efficient and more fully integrated online working environment, which I’m confident employers will find boasts productivity and workplace satisfaction in very clear and measureable terms.”





Small businesses are also grappling with growing user expectations for secure, always-on connectivity, the desire to align with major technology shifts and trends, and limited IT resources. According to IDC, “two-thirds of SMBs will have digital transformation as a key part of their IT strategies by the end of 2023”[1] and since, “…growing interest in digital transformation has placed new demands on SMB communications infrastructure including wireless LANs,”[2] the need for purpose-built Wi-Fi solutions that can deliver a non-stop, yet simple to manage, wireless experience that can effortlessly scale as business needs dictate is evident.





Featuring Aruba’s industry-leading 802.11ac Wave 2 technology, the Instant On portfolio combines Aruba’s business-grade Wi-Fi in a simple, easy-to-set-up solution that offers the flexibility to scale up as business needs dictate. The Instant On family also features:





A simple, intuitive mobile app for easy set-up and management

Two management modes via the Instant On mobile app or cloud-based web portal

Best-in-class security capabilities, including compliance with the latest authentication protocols such as WPA2/WPA3

Smart Mesh technology for easy expansion of the network to hard-to-wire areas

Ceiling, wall mount and desktop options to suit a variety of small business environments





“Aruba is leveraging its extensive experience in enterprise networking to bring high-speed wireless connectivity to small businesses that need secure, scalable Wi-Fi with simplified setup and management,” said Ms. Biga Luk, Managing Director, HK, Macau & Taiwan, Ingram Micro. “As the authorised distributor for Aruba throughout Hong Kong and Macau, our customers, especially SMEs, will be able to tap HPE’s full portfolio of servers, storage, networking and software products, solutions and services as their businesses continue to grow and improve efficiency. Since SMEs contribute to over 90 percent of Hong Kong’s business establishments, we believe that there is great market potential for the Aruba Instant On solutions.”





“The quality and security of Wi-Fi connectivity is a real consideration for small business customers when they’re deciding where to play, stay, dine and do business because so much about the overall experience is tied to staying connected,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research, an independent analyst firm that advises network/IT admins, hardware vendors, software developers and the financial community on digital transformation. “The introduction of Aruba Instant On gives small businesses the ability to simply and easily deploy a wireless solution that can be managed remotely by even non-tech savvy people from any mobile device.”





“Savvy small business owners understand that, in order to compete and win in today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, they must deliver a seamless and secure wireless experience to their employees, customers and guests,” said Norm Lillis, Vice President of Small Business at CDW, a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the US. “Together with Aruba’s Instant On platform and CDW’s expertise, our small business clients will be able to better meet the growing needs of their business.”





Availability

Aruba Instant On APs is available now.





About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions for enterprises of all sizes worldwide. The company delivers IT solutions that empower organizations to serve the latest generation of mobile-savvy users who rely on cloud-based business apps for every aspect of their work and personal lives.





