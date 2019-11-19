Aruba is offering an ‘election disconnection experience’ to attract more visitors in 2020

  • Next year, American tourists can get a break from the impending presidential race through Aruba’s “election disconnection” experience.
  • Guests will complete a stress test before their trip, which will help create an itinerary that addresses their specific election-related anxieties, as an Aruba representative told Insider.
  • No two visitors will have the same itinerary.
  • The trip will be device-free, featuring no WiFi and lockboxes for smart devices, according to a press release.
  • The experience will take place in October 2020, just before the election.
  • Spots are limited, but you can register now for a chance to reserve your spot when bookings go live.
  • Pricing for the experience will be announced on March 2, 2020, the day before Super Tuesday. You can find out more about it here.
