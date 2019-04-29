University of Minnesota offered Arya a college basketball scholarship after her major moment at the Battle of Winterfell

source HBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode three, “The Long Night.”

Arya Stark killed the Night King to end the Battle of Winterfell.

University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen said on Twitter that the team has decided to offer Arya a full athletic scholarship to attend the school and “continue to protect the bold north.”

Episode three of “Game of Thrones,” season eight, titled “The Long Night,” had arguably the biggest moment in the show’s history when Arya Stark came out of nowhere to kill the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger and end the Battle of Winterfell.

While Maisie Williams was worried that fans would be critical of her big moment, it has been universally lauded and celebrated. The character is even receiving praise and unusual offers from the sports world.

On Monday, University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen wrote on Twitter that the team has decided to offer Arya a full athletic scholarship in the hopes that she would continue to “protect the bold north.”

BREAKING: After a staff meeting this morning we have decided to extend a full athletic scholarship to Arya Stark of House Stark to attend the University of Minnesota. Winter is coming and we hope she chooses to continue to protect the bold north!! #thewinningway — Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) April 29, 2019

While it is unclear if basketball exists in the “Game of Thrones” universe, there is no doubting Arya’s athletic ability. Not only does she have extraordinary speed and is a quick-thinker, check out her vertical when she went after the Night King.