As many as 40 Umno MPs are supposedly trying to join Mahathir’s Bersatu – here’s what we know so far

Bersatu will not allow “criminals” to join, said Bersatu chairman and Malaysia Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Reuters

The issue of politicians from Barisan Nasional (BN) jumping ship to the ruling coalition is back in the spotlight, after news broke that former International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed had switched sides to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu) on Oct 26.

Following his move, New Straits Times (NST) reported that a Bersatu supreme council member claimed that as many as 40 more Umno MPs could follow.

Among the major points debated is that the these MPs might be switching sides in order to avoid corruption charges, Bernama reported.

Malaysia Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad responded to these claims yesterday (Oct 30), saying that Bersatu will not allow “criminals” to join, NST reported.

He added that Umno MPs are required to leave the party and be independent “for a period of time” before applying to Bersatu. Any instances of corruption must be reported, he said.

This comes after his statement in May claiming PH will not accept defectors from BN or Umno as registered members of the coalition.

Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir added that Mustapa Mohamed’s acceptance was an exceptional case, and other Umno MPs wishing to join the party will have to undergo a vetting process, The Star reported.

Some members of the PH coalition have been critical about Bersatu’s acceptance of Umno leaders, claiming this could bring Umno culture into PH.

But, according to The Star, PH MP Fahmi Fadzil said that even if Umno MPs were admitted to the ruling party, they would not be able to end investigations or close cases against them to avoid the “corruption, abuse of power and kleptocracy of the previous regime.”