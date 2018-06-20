As ‘Solo’ bombs at the box office, future ‘Star Wars’ standalone movies for characters like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan are reportedly on hold

source Lucasfilm

According to Collider, future “Star Wars” standalone movies are being put on hold to focus on “Episode IX” and what the next trilogy will be.

The Hollywood Reporter reported last month that Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi movies were in development. Now we may not be seeing them any time soon.

“Episode IX” comes to theaters next year. Lucasfilm has already announced that Rian Johnson will create a new trilogy, and that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will produce a new series, as well.

Future “Star Wars” anthology movies like “Rogue One” and “Solo” may not be coming to theaters any time soon.

Collider reported on Wednesday that standalone movies previously thought to be in development, such as Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi movies, are being put on hold to focus on next year’s “Episode IX” and the next trilogy of films.

Lucasfilm was not immediately available for comment.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in May that “Logan” director James Mangold was attached to write and direct a Boba Fett spin-off movie, and that an Obi-Wan movie was also in the works with Stephen Daldry in talks to direct. But this new report from Collider indicates that those movies might be on the backburner after “Solo” disappointed at the box office.

“Solo” is expected to lose Disney at least $50 million after a turbulent run in theaters that fell well below box-office predictions. This was preceded by a troubling production in which director Ron Howard was hired to replace original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller well into filming.

The franchise’s other standalone movies have also experienced production trouble. “Chronicle” and “Fantastic Four” director Josh Trank was fired from a standalone movie. And while “Rogue One” managed to be a box-office success, Tony Gilroy was brought in for extensive reshoots.

Lucasfilm has already announced that “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson will write and direct a new “Star Wars” trilogy and that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss will write and produce a new series of films. It seems that Lucasfilm will now focus on what the next set of films will be after the J.J. Abrams-directed “Episode IX” hits theaters next December.