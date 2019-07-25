Rapper A$AP Rocky, who was just charged with assault, has been sitting in a Swedish jail for nearly three weeks. Here’s 7 photos that show what prisons in the country look like.

source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dior

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault after spending nearly three weeks in jail following an altercation in Stockholm on June 30 involving him and two of his associates.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, started his detainment on July 5, and the story made international headlines after President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen discussed the rapper’s arrest.

Video from the incident showed Mayers and and his associates fighting with two men in Stockholm. Mayers’ lawyer said Mayers acted in self-defense.

While awaiting trial, Rocky is being held at Kronoberg remand prison. Prosecutor Daniel Suneson told INSIDER that the rapper could face two years in prison and a fine, but would likely receive a lesser punishment if convicted.

Read more: Trump says he ‘offered to personally vouch’ for rapper A$AP Rocky’s bail in talk with Swedish prime minister

Sources told TMZ earlier this month that Mayers was sleeping on a yoga mat and eating little food while at Kronoberg, a facility used for inmates waiting for trial or during investigations. Swedish officials have previously said that their prisons have low populations and the people inside are encouraged to return to society “in better shape than they were when they came in.”

Even high-security prisons feature tennis courts, and cells that look similar to US dorm rooms.

Here’s a look inside Sweden’s prison system.

In Sweden, suspects are detained in remand prisons while investigations are performed, and sometimes, until they face trial. While detained, people receive three meals a day and professionals clean their rooms.

caption The high-security prison in the town of Norrtaelje, Sweden. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Source: BBC

Mayers is being held at Kronoberg remand prison, which has a capacity of 321 inmates. Cells at Kronoberg and many other prisons in Sweden look similar to dorm rooms.

caption The high-security prison in the town of Norrtaelje, Sweden. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Billboard

While detained in Sweden, prisoners stay in cells that have beds, mattresses, a desk and a private TV. At Kronoberg, inmates can also access books and radio.

caption The high-security prison in the town of Norrtaelje, Sweden. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Billboard

Though Mayers is at a remand prison, Sweden also has maximum-security prisons. In 2014, the then-director of Sweden’s prison system, said: “Some people have to be incarcerated, but it has to be a goal to get them back out into society in better shape than they were when they came in.”

caption A kitchen in the high-security prison in the town of Norrtaelje, Sweden. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Mic

Some prisons in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries include table tennis, pool tables, steel darts, and aquariums.

caption The high-security prison in the town of Norrtaelje, Sweden. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Source: The Atlantic

Some prisons have basketball and tennis courts available to inmates. At Kronoberg remand prison, where Mayers is being detained, prisoners can spend up to five hours a day socializing with others.

caption The high-security prison in the town of Norrtaelje, Sweden. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Billboard

Sweden’s courts are sending fewer people to prison, relying instead on electronic bracelets and probation. There are more people on probation than in prison in the Swedish Prison system. Prisons have about 4,500 people in them on any given day, while about 14,000 people are on probation.

caption The high-security prison in the town of Norrtaelje, Sweden. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty, kriminalvarden.se