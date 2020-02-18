ASEAN Exchanges Selects Refinitiv’s Digital Solutions to Power Investors

One-stop shop of real time financial market data, news, information and tools to give equity investors a competitive edge and promote growth in the ASEAN region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 February 2020 – ASEAN Exchanges, a collaboration of six exchanges from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, has selected Refinitiv’s digital solutions to power its online platform, providing critical data and insights to retail and institutional investors and helping to promote investment in the ASEAN region.

Formed in 2019, the ASEAN Exchanges collaboration aims to promote the growth of the ASEAN capital markets by increasing ASEAN investment opportunities to more investors and promoting greater liquidity amongst members. The group has several key focus areas including educating local investors on equity trading; providing them with a platform to source information and trade ideas; promoting cross border equity trading within the ASEAN region and attracting capital inflows to spur trading volumes.

Refinitiv’s unique content, data sets and analytics have been integrated into ASEAN Exchanges newly launched website offering a “one-stop shop” of real time financial market data, news and information and tools to give equity investors a competitive edge.

According to a recent report by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, economic growth in the ASEAN region continues to average 5.4% and with a population of 650 million and fast-growing wealth, it is also becoming an economic superpower. Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, has predicted that ASEAN will become the fourth largest economy in the world by 2030.

“ASEAN is a dynamic and fast-growing part of the world, providing compelling investment and growth opportunities. Refinitiv is at the forefront of providing the data, information and infrastructure needed to empower markets, investors, businesses and companies. We are proud to support ASEAN Exchanges which represents all the key exchanges in the region, as we continue to work closely with the equities trading community,” said Steven Carroll, Managing Director, ASEAN at Refinitiv.

“The new ASEAN Exchanges website together with integrated data solutions from Refinitiv will serve as a single platform providing investment information across six ASEAN countries to global investors. Through this new enhancement, ASEAN Exchanges has gained support from research houses in ASEAN in providing valuable investment research papers, accessible by any investors. ASEAN Exchanges will continue to work with best in class partners to build greater services to investors,” said Pakorn Peetathawatchai, President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand on behalf of ASEAN Exchanges.





About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.