Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty is now the world’s number one female player

caption WTA Nature Valley Classic tennis tournament; Ashleigh Barty (AUS) smiles at her team as she wins her finals match against Julia Goerges on June 23, 2019. source Steve Feeney/Action Plus via Getty Images

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty has cinched the top spot in the world tennis rankings after beating Germany’s Julia Görges 6-3, 7-5, in Sunday’s final of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old Indigenous Australian from Queensland now becomes the third Australian woman in history to hold the number one ranking in the world in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), following in the footsteps of Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Margaret Court.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka previously held the top spot but was struck down in the second round in Birmingham.

“It’s been the most incredible journey for me and my team,” Barty said on the court after her win, according to 10 Daily.

Barty took a hiatus from tennis in late 2014 to play cricket for the Brisbane Heat in the women’s Big Bash League, but returned to the sport in 2016, earning considerable success. She has won several singles and doubles titles on the WTA Tour including the Grand Slam singles title at the French Open this month.

The former junior Wimbeldon champion celebrated her win over Görges, her doubles partner whom she has called “one of my best friends on tour,” according to the BBC, with a simple tweet.

American tennis giant Billie Jean King congratulated Barty on Twitter and caller her an “inspiration to the next generation of young players in Australia.”

Congratulations to World

No. 1, @ashbar96. With incredible versatility, perseverance, and focus, Ash Barty is an inspiration to the next generation of young players in Australia. Well done! https://t.co/Sa61roCYNF — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 23, 2019

