Ashley Benson confirms she’s still dating Cara Delevingne after a hacker claimed they split up

caption Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson first sparked dating speculation in early 2018. source Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Ashley Benson confirmed that she and Cara Delevingne are still together.

When a fan commented on Benson’s Instagram asking if they’d broken up, she replied simply, “nope.”

Delevingne previously tweeted “Me and Ashley broke up” on Monday, but fans thought it might’ve been a hacker. The tweet was promptly deleted.

Ashley Benson has confirmed that she and Cara Delevingne are still together after the model’s Twitter was seemingly hacked on Monday.

When a fan commented on Benson’s Instagram on Tuesday, asking if they’d broken up, the “Pretty Little Liars” actress replied simply, “nope.”

caption Ashley Benson shut down breakup rumors. source @ashleybenson/Instagram

Delevingne previously tweeted “Me and Ashley broke up” on Monday, but fans were skeptical if the announcement was real, considering the tweet was promptly deleted.

A number of outlets, including “Entertainment Tonight,” have since confirmed that Delevingne’s Twitter was hacked.

Fans first started speculating the two were a couple in early 2018, when they began filming the punk-rock drama film “Her Smell.” They kept details of their relationship private for a while, but confirmed their relationship near their one-year anniversary in June.

“It’s so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me,” Delevingne told E! News in October. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”