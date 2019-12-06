Ashley Benson posted a nude picture, and her girlfriend Cara Delevingne was here for it

- source
- Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
- “Pretty Little Liars” actress Ashley Benson posted a nude photo to Instagram, and girlfriend Cara Delevingne was here for it .
- After Benson posted the racy photo, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress Rachel Brosnahan left a shocked-face emoji in the comments.
- “Tell me about it,” Delevingne replied to Brosnahan’s comment.
- Plenty of other fans, including actresses Abigail Breslin and Michelle Monaghan, expressed their appreciation for Benson’s photo in the comments, too.
The steamy photo shows Benson nude from behind and looking over her shoulder at the photographer. Actress Rachel Brosnahan, known for her starring role on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” left a shocked face emoji in the comments of Benson’s post – and Delevingne quickly got in on the action, replying, “Tell me about it.”
Plenty of other users also expressed their appreciation for Benson’s photo, including actresses Abigail Breslin and Michelle Monaghan.
“And a good morning to you!” Monaghan wrote, while Breslin simply said, “Go off, sis,” along with several emojis.
Benson and Delevingne have been linked since May 2018, after they met as costars during filming of the indie movie “Her Smell.”
The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year, and even caused a bit of a viral moment in May when they were photographed carrying a sex bench into a home in California.
