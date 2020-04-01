One of the biggest stars ever to play in the MLS was reportedly bound to chair while a masked gang robbed jewelry from his mansion in England

caption Ashley Cole. source Getty/Victor Decolongon

Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Ashley Cole was reportedly tied to a chair as a masked gang robbed jewelry from his house earlier in the year.

The Evening Standard reports the thugs in balaclavas and camouflage gear smashed into his Surrey mansion on January 21.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police told the Evening Standard that the “investigation remains ongoing.”

Cole joined LA Galaxy in 2016 after hugely successful spells with Arsenal and Chelsea, and is now a youth coach for the London club.

A spokesman for Surrey Police told The Standard: “Our investigation remains ongoing following an aggravated burglary in Fetcham on 21 January.

“Burglars broke into the property through the rear doors around 9.45 p.m. The suspects searched the property, before escaping with a quantity of jewelry. They were described as wearing camouflage clothing, gloves and balaclavas.”

The Sun says Cole may have been tied to a chair during the raid, though the claim is unsubstantiated.

Cole joined LA Galaxy in 2016 after hugely successful spells with Arsenal and Chelsea in the English Premier League.

He most recently played for Derby County in 2019, however retired at the end of last season to take a job as a youth coach at Chelsea.

