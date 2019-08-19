Pregnant model Ashley Graham posted a nude Instagram photo that showed off her stretch marks, and fans are loving it

caption Ashley Graham has long been an advocate for body positivity. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Model Ashley Graham announced she was pregnant with her first child last week. She and her husband Justin Ervin shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Happy anniversary,” Graham wrote, as the pair are celebrating nine years of marriage. “Life is about to get even better.”

In another post, Graham showed off her pregnant belly in a tight green dress with the caption “Can’t wait to meet you.”

On Sunday, she posted a more intimate shot of her pregnancy. In a photo captioned “same same but a little different,” she showed off the side of her body, including stretch marks.

Fans were full of praise for the candid nude shot.

“I’m such a wimp,” commented one woman. “I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going though so many body changes. This made me tear up. I really needed this today.”

Another wrote that “this is what girls need to see.”

“We need this as a reference for real and relatable,” she said. “Women young and old. Thank you!”

Men also commented, with one saying he loved seeing the picture.

“My Mom she had 10 of us,” he said. “I remembered as a child seeing her tummy. She explained what they were and it made me felt sad for her. My wife now is on her third trimester. I can see how my unborn son is changing her physical look. Love to all women out there and what you’re going through for us men.”

The post has clearly resonated with many people, gaining over a million likes in just 17 hours.

Graham has long been a huge advocate for body positivity. She gave a TED Talk in 2015 called “Plus-size? More like my size” about how women shouldn’t value themselves on whatever size they are, and how she hates the term “plus-size model.” She said she has learned to reclaim her body as her own.

In an interview with Glamour in 2016, Graham gave the advice: “Be your own woman.”

“Be your own kind of role model. And remember that the women around you are women you can lift up. You can change their lives,” she said.

In 2018, she posed with her mother Linda in a Swimsuits For All campaign, and explained where her self-esteem and positive attitude had grown from.

“My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence,” Graham said at the time. “She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured.”

Graham also follows a strict fitness regime. She does everything from kickboxing to HIIT, and even incorporates rollerblading into her workouts.