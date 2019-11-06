Ashley Graham showcased her maternity style in a sleeveless form-fitting gown

caption Ashley Graham attends the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ashley Graham attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City on Monday.

For the event, she wore a sleeveless, form-fitting gown designed by Christopher John Rogers.

The green-and-purple dress was custom-made for Graham. According to the designer’s Instagram page, the colors were inspired by food.

Graham has previously shown off her maternity style in everything from minidresses to latex Halloween costumes.

There’s no doubt that Ashley Graham has an eye for standout maternity fashion.

On Monday, the model attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in a custom gown designed by Christopher John Rogers. The sleeveless dress perfectly showcased her baby bump, from its ruched ankle-length skirt to its vibrant purple-and-green hues.

To complete her look, Graham also donned gold sandals, hoop earrings, and smokey makeup.

On Instagram, the designer hinted that the duo-chrome color of Graham’s gown was inspired by a slushie. He also used tons of food emojis in his post.

“The impeccable Ashley Graham in a custom iridescent Mint and Grape Slushie Christopher John Rogers Wiggle Dress for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards styled by Jordan Foster,” John Rogers wrote on Instagram.

Graham has spent the past few months showing off her maternity style. On October 30, she stepped out wearing a fall-inspired minidress with long sleeves and a V-shaped neckline.

She completed the look with black leather boots.

caption Ashley Graham visits the Today Show in New York on October 30. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

The following day, on Halloween, she slipped into a latex Jessica Rabbit costume that was custom-made for her. She shared photos of the look, which also included purple latex gloves, on Instagram.