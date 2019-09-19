Ashley Graham rocked the red carpet in a sheer maternity dress with a black leotard underneath

Ashley Graham showcased her growing baby bump while attending Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show in New York City.

New photos from the pre-taped event – which will be streamed on Amazon starting September 20 – recently emerged, showing Graham on the black carpet in a sheer one-shoulder dress. Underneath, she wore a strapless leotard.

Adding a pop of color to her ensemble, Graham accessorized with chartreuse-yellow makeup, a matching clutch, and snakeskin-print heels.

caption Ashley Graham attends the 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After attending the fashion show, Graham shared four selfies on Instagram alongside a caption in which she praised Rihanna and her lingerie brand.

“WOW @badgalriri @savagexfenty what a show,” Graham wrote.

“You are a trail blazer and you gave us the lingerie show that we not only want but also DESERVE in 2019!” she continued. “People of all colors, backgrounds, sizes got to show how powerful and strong they are and we are here for it. Thank you for what you do to help make sure this becomes the norm.”

Bold maternity dresses might just be the next fashion trend amongst pregnant celebrities. For example, Anne Hathaway turned heads in August when she wore a stunning maternity ensemble on the red carpet.

While attending the opening night of “Sea Wall / A Life” on Broadway, the actor donned a magenta gown with a high neckline and cutouts across the chest. It was designed by Brandon Maxwell, who also included a white tag that read “Anne + 1” inside the dress.

caption Anne Hathaway attends a Broadway premiere in August. source Splash News

Read more: 18 photos that show how maternity fashion has changed over the years

The 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show will be streamed on Amazon Prime starting September 20 at midnight ET.

While it’s the second fashion show for Rihanna’s brand, it’s the first time the event will be available to watch online. Performances include artists like Halsey and DJ Khaled, while stars such as Laverne Cox and Normani will be featured in the show.