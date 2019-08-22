A trainer who’s worked with Ashley Graham debunks the 6 biggest fitness myths on Instagram

caption Kira Stokes has a large Instagram presence, but also the training to back up her message. source Jevon Dovey/Fit Life Productions

Celebrity trainer Kira Stokes has more than 25 years of experience in the fitness industry, and is known for her intense, form-focused workouts.

Although Instagram is an increasingly popular source of dietary advice and workout inspiration (including from Stokes herself, who has more than 300,000 followers), seeking fitness advice on social media can backfire.

Stokes told Insider some of the most common fitness myths social media promotes, and what really works to get fit.

In the world of personal training, when Kira Stokes speaks, people listen. She has more than two decades of fitness experience, 11 exercise certifications, and has worked with celebrities like actress Candace Cameron-Bure, CBS news anchor Norah O’Donnell, and model Ashley Graham.

Stokes, founder of the high-intensity class Stoked Method, also has a lively social media presence, with more than 300,000 Instagram followers. But while the platform helps Stokes get her message across, it can also perpetuate some fitness myths, she told Insider.

While the perfect workout pose or impressive flex may be #goals for social media, Stokes said the real key to fitness is finding exercise you enjoy that’s sustainable for the long term. And good form even in basic exercises, she added, will serve you better than even the best sweaty, stylized selfie.

Here’s what else Stokes had to say about what you should, and shouldn’t, believe on social media about working out.

Myth: You can look like an Instagram model if you eat like one.

caption Eating like The Rock will not cause you to look like The Rock. source Imgur

Many trendy diet or fitness products are sold by Instagram influencers who look great on camera, but that’s because they follow rigorous workout and nutrition plans to keep those six-pack abs, Stokes said.

What’s more, fitness photoshoots include a lot of behind-the-scenes preparation including acquiring the perfect lighting, using the right filter, and perhaps even dehydrating themselves in an effort to make muscles pop.

This means it’s a mistake to think that you can get a model-esque body just by buying an influencer’s product or attempting to follow what they say their diet is.

“You look at how someone looks on Instagram, you see the work someone is doing and maybe you don’t want to do that, but think, ‘If I eat what they eat, maybe I can look like that, too,'” Stokes said. “That’s like looking at someone’s bank account to figure out how to be wealthier.”

Myth: Box jumps are the best way to show off explosive strength.

caption The step-up, while not as visually impressive as leaping onto a box, is just as effective and less likely to cause injury. source Flickr/U.S. Navy Imagery

Stokes said big exercises that look impressive on Instagram often have little functional purpose in a workout. Box jumps, in particular, are over-rated, she said.

“With that exercise, there’s so much more that can go wrong than can go right for your body, and it’s more of a test of hip flexion than anything else,” Stokes said.

Any benefits of box jumps can instead be easily achieved through less flashy movements like step-ups, which simply involve stepping onto a raised surface and back down, one foot at a time. They’re especially useful when performed slowly and with control and good posture, which is always key, Stokes said.

Myth: A good pushup or plank includes a “booty pop.”

caption Good form in basic moves like a plank is essential, no matter your fitness level. source Jevon Dovey/Fit Life Productions

Stokes has a pet peeve with the planks and pushups often celebrated on Instagram.

“I see so many people doing it wrong – they stick their butt straight up in the air,” she said. “People on Instagram, they’re doing what’s cute versus what’s right, and other people will mimic what they see.”

What Stokes is referring to is people posing in a plank or attempting pushups with their posterior thrust outward, creating an arch in the back. This is terrible for your posture and for the movement, Stokes said.

Instead, she advocates for the “ugly butt” position, tucking your tailbone in to keep your spine straight and engaging all of your core muscles. This is crucial for a plank but even more important to maintain in a pushup, which is just a plank with movement, she said.

Myth: You can learn good form just by mimicking what you see online.

caption Fitness professionals are there to make sure you do your best work without getting injured or developing bad habits. source Jevon Dovey/Fit Life Productions

Stokes’ mantra is “teach, don’t tell” – she makes sure clients understand what they’re doing and why, and that they perform every movement with precision and awareness.

“You have to connect your mind to your body to really make a difference. You have to be taught that; it doesn’t come innately,” said Stokes, who, in class, often jumps in to do the exercises alongside her students or to offer real-time corrections and modifications.

Just visually watching an exercise doesn’t explain how your body is supposed to work to do that exercise safely and effectively, Stokes explained, which is why mirroring what you see on Instagram can be a bad idea for planning your own workouts. It also doesn’t allow for the fine-tuning you can get from a fitness expert in person.

Myth: Following the latest trend or hot new gym is the best way to work out.

caption Sticking to one kind of exercise routine over time will help you see results, especially if you increase the difficulty over time. source Jevon Dovey/Fit Life Productions

With new boutique gyms and fitness trends continuously populating Instagram feeds, it can be easy for people to skip from gym to gym or routine to routine without ever committing to a program.

“There’s so much variety now, but if you don’t give yourself time to commit to a method, your body is totally confused” Stokes said.

While it’s true that changing it up can help boost your ability to build muscle, the best way to do that is as part of a consistent routine. That way, you can adjust based on your progress and goals.

This means finding something sustainable is the way to go, whether or not it’s trending on social.

“It’s about making sure that every day you’re consistent in your commitment to moving your body,” Stokes said. “Then you can add variety and intensity.”

Myth: Workouts should always feel difficult.

caption Celebrating your progress and enjoying your workout will make it a lot more likely for you to stick with it. source Jevon Dovey/Fit Life Productions

Often the most eye-catching exercises online are ones that look incredibly difficult or nearly impossible to complete. But it’s not necessary to make your workout an extreme sport.

“‘Go hard or go home’ does not lead to long-term success,” Stokes said.

Making sure you actually enjoy the exercise is key to staying committed and getting the results you want, Stoke emphasized.

“Find a form of movement that you love or resonates with you and find a class that mimics that,” she said. It’s a lot easier to get into a routine that way than burning out on something super challenging.

You can also vary the length of your workouts. For low-energy days, Stokes recommends a shorter exercise circuit she calls a “movement snack” (she offers different options on her mobile workout app).

Myth: Rest days are for wimps.

caption Foam rolling, stretching, and getting at least eight hours of sleep are all just as important as hitting the gym. source rock-the-stock/Shutterstock

While they’re less photogenic than lifting giant weights or doing an explosive jump exercise, stretching, foam rolling, and rest are key to top performance and results at the gym.

If you’re an intense athlete, taking a day off might be harder than actually working out, but it’s just as important. Gains are made in recovery, not during the work, Stokes said.

“When you start to dread the gym, that’s your body signaling to you that you need to rest. That doesn’t mean you can’t still move your body,” she said, but it does mean you should tone down the intensity.

Essential parts of recovery include stretching regularly, using a foam roller to reduce muscle soreness, fueling your body properly with good nutrition, and getting at least eight hours of sleep a night.

“To see the gains you want to see, listen to your body and take that time,” Stokes said.

