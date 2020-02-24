Ashley Tisdale is shutting down her makeup company, but some people say they didn’t even know she had one

caption Though she owned a beauty brand, Ashley Tisdale is more well known for her acting career. source Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale launched her Illuminate beauty brand in collaboration with BH Cosmetics around 2016.

Though she later took full control of the Illuminate company, Tisdale announced on Saturday that the brand is shutting down.

According to the “High School Musical” star, she hasn’t been able to give enough attention to the brand while also working on movies and TV shows.

Tisdale also said the beauty industry has become oversaturated with celebrity makeup lines.

After four years in business, Ashley Tisdale is shuttering her beauty brand.

Back in 2016, the “High School Musical” star teamed up with BH Cosmetics to create Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale. Two years later, the actress acquired the line and turned Illuminate into a beauty and lifestyle brand, of which she had complete control.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, however, Tisdale said it’s been difficult to juggle both the brand and an acting career. She also said she chose to end the company after a surplus of celebrity makeup lines were created.

Ashley Tisdale announced the end of Illuminate Cosmetics in an Instagram post on Saturday

“Hey guys! I’m so sorry for the sad news but I will be shutting down Illuminate Cosmetics,” Tisdale wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s been quite a journey and I thank all of my customers and supporters for coming along the ride.”

“It started 4 years ago and as you all know I’ve been trying to run it alone, and with my TV shows and movies I just haven’t been able to give Illuminate the focus it has needed,” she continued. “I won’t call this a failure, as I have learned so much taking over the company.”

“I will just say that with the overwhelming market in makeup I just lost my passion for Illuminate,” she said. “I came into makeup early on, but now that everyone is jumping into it, I feel it’s my time to step out.”

Tisdale concluded the statement by saying: “Don’t worry, this isn’t the end to me being creative, it’s just the end for this brand in particular. I love you guys x.”

People have shared mixed reactions to Tisdale’s announcement

In the comment section of Tisdale’s Instagram post, many people said they were upset by the news. Others asked if there’d be a chance to purchase a few last items from the brand.

“Well damn sorry to hear this!” one person wrote. “Is there going to be a purge sale for some leftover product?! I’ve been needing a new Beach Goddess palette.”

“I’m so devastated,” another person said. “I thought that more products were coming since you changed the logo and so on. I’m so sad. I had all your products, and they were so good. It was a perfect journey and passion shared with us. I hope that one day you will come back and give this brand the sparkle energy it had throughout the years! Thank you for your quality and passion!”

Redditors on the BeautyGuruChatter thread, however, seemed shocked to learned that Tisdale owned a beauty brand in the first place.

“Ashley Tisdale had a beauty company?” a Redditor named soverycute wrote alongside a shocked emoji.

“Did anyone even know this existed?! Has anyone tried it?” user tssf_uzumaki said.

“All I do is look at makeup and I’ve never even heard of this brand,” AlertSanity wrote.

Illuminate Cosmetics was meant to cater to ‘the everyday girl’

In a 2019 interview with Byrdie, Tisdale said she wanted to own a company starting at a young age. She was particularly inspired by people like actor Jessica Alba, who owns The Honest Company.

“I feel like the reason I took this brand over was because of an empty space in the market,” Tisdale told Byrdie. “A lot of makeup brands right now are putting out products that are overwhelming and professional – palettes with 30 eye shadows.”

“If you were to give me 30 eye shadows, I would not know what to do with it,” she continued. “Then on the other hand, you have Glossier, which is all about loving your skin. But there’s this in-between that was missing for the everyday girl who loves makeup but doesn’t really know how to do cream contour, which isn’t something I know how to do either.”

Representatives for Ashley Tisdale did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.