Ashnik extends business partnership with NGINX to Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 July 2018 – Ashnik will be extending their work with NGINX in Southeast Asia as part of NGINX’s ongoing global expansion into the market. Ashnik currently works successfully with NGINX in India; by expanding the relationship more broadly into Asia Pacific, they aim to focus on further supporting customers in this thriving technology region.





“In India, Ashnik and NGINX have been successfully partnered for four years now. Together, we built high performance application delivery platforms for businesses, developed and delivered digital experiences that span from legacy-monolithic apps to modern-microservices apps. Hence, it is certainly exciting to be able to extend this partnership with NGINX and take this experience to our enterprise customers in SEA”, says Sandeep Khuperkar, CTO and Director at Ashnik.

NGINX has already gained tremendous traction worldwide with over 450 million websites choosing it to deliver their sites and applications.

“Along with Australia and Japan, Southeast Asia is a critical APAC market that presents a lucrative growth opportunity for NGINX. Singapore, being a global hub for many organizations, is going to be a key market for NGINX. One of the things we will focus on in the region is to establish relationships with business partners who understand our technology, open source initiatives, and provide value add to our go-to-market strategy of building NGINX as an integral part of any organization’s app platform,” adds Norbert Kiss, Head of Asia Pacific, NGINX.

Globally, companies like Netflix, Starbucks, McDonalds and more rely on NGINX to reduce costs, improve resiliency, and speed up innovation. The platform has been offering a suite of technologies for developing and delivering modern applications in Asia as well.

“Ashnik has been helping many large-scale organisations in Southeast Asia (SEA) with their digital transformation initiatives through enterprise open source. We are thrilled to add NGINX to our offerings so as to be able to complement our existing solutions and help our customers in their microservices journey more effectively. With application modernisation becoming imperative for many enterprises now, the NGINX platform has been well aiding the adoption of microservices, globally.” shares Kaustubh Patwardhan, Ashnik’s Director for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

ABOUT ASHNIK

Ashnik is a Singapore-headquartered leading open source solutions provider, with presence across Southeast Asia, US and India. Ashnik delivers consulting services and solutions based on enterprise-grade open source technologies to tackle critical business challenges. Backed by its strong solutioning and architecting skill sets, Ashnik helps organisations in this region to get innovative, agile and digitally transformed.

About NGINX, Inc.

NGINX, Inc. is the company behind the popular open source project trusted by more than 450 million sites. We offer a suite of technologies for developing and delivering modern applications. The NGINX Application Platform enables enterprises undergoing digital transformation to modernize legacy, monolithic applications as well as deliver new, microservices-based applications. NGINX investors include: Blue Cloud Ventures, e.ventures, Index Ventures, Goldman Sachs, MSD Ventures, NEA, Runa Capital, and Telstra Ventures.