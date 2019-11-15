Ashnik hosts Sysdig CEO in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 November 2019 – Ashnik, one of the leading providers of enterprise open source solutions in Southeast Asia (SEA) and India, recently hosted Sysdig CEO, Suresh Vasudevan, at its headquarters.





As a part of its ongoing global expansion, Sysdig is broadening their base to better support new and existing customers in Asia by teaming up with regional allies. Having joined forces with Ashnik, Sysdig looks to further its reach in SEA and India.

With containerization becoming a critical initiative for many enterprises today, Sysdig helps accelerate the transition to Containers with its Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform.





“As enterprises adopt cloud, they recognize that running cloud-native applications in production requires changes to their tools and processes. Containers and Kubernetes are firmly established as the building blocks of cloud deployments. Enterprises need to understand that securing cloud native requires a fundamental shift in approach, the biggest being that security needs to be embedded into DevOps. The Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform delivers the visibility and control enterprises need to run Kubernetes and Containers in production. I am excited to be here in Singapore to talk to our customers as we all work together to accelerate cloud adoption while managing risk.” said Suresh Vasudevan during his visit to Ashnik HQ in Singapore.

“Sysdig is one of the few open source companies who invested in Southeast Asia at an early stage of market adoption and Suresh’s visit underscores the rapid pace of containerization in enterprise IT here. Ashnik is proud to be Sysdig’s first ever partner for SEA and India.” adds Sachin Dabir, Ashnik CEO and Founder.





About Ashnik

Ashnik enables enterprises to adopt open source technologies for business transformation on the platform of their choice – Cloud and Container. The leading enterprise open source Solutions Company in Southeast Asia and India was founded in 2009. Through its technology marketplace, consulting, system integration and training services, Ashnik has enabled Database platforms, DevOps & Microservices, and Analytics platforms for over 180 leading enterprises in the region. Headquartered in Singapore, its presence ascends into Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and India.





About Suresh Vasudevan, Sysdig CEO

Suresh Vasudevan serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Sysdig, Inc. since February 2018. Prior to joining Sysdig, Suresh was the president and CEO of Nimble Storage, Inc. His tenure extended from March 2011 until its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in May 2017. During his time at the company, he led Nimble from a start-up, through a successful IPO, to be a leading provider of next-generation flash storage systems and a pioneer in leveraging predictive analytics for infrastructure management, with more than $500 million in annualized revenues and over 10,000 customers.