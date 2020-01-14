ASIA APPAREL EXPO Returns to Berlin in February 2020

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 14 January 2020 – ASIA APPAREL EXPO is the important sourcing meeting place in Europe for Asian clothing manufacturers and fabric suppliers to connect with European brands and will once again take place at the BERLIN MESSE in Hall 26, opening on TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY through to THURSDAY 20 FEBRUARY 2020.













Now in its 9th edition, European sourcing professionals have confirmed that the expo provides an ideal platform to stay informed of industry sourcing issues and innovations, meet with potential new suppliers and discover new sourcing options and solutions.





Over 450 companies are participating in 2020, particularly from HONG KONG and CHINA, as well as the other major apparel export producing countries of BANGLADESH, PAKISTAN, INDIA, THAILAND, TURKEY and TAIWAN meeting the demand from European customers for finished garments, contract manufacturing and private label development. Apparel products will be on show covering mens, womens and childrenswear, denim, knitwear, fabrics and textiles, as well as trimmings and accessories from the carefully-selected factories.





Showing zones include:

APPAREL FOR MEN, WOMEN & CHILDREN

KNITWEAR STUDIO

ASIAN DESIGN

FASHION ACCESSORIES

BLUEPRINT — DENIM

GARMENT ACCESSORIES & TRIMMINGS





Over 1800 trade professionals are expected to attend reinforcing that the well-edited selection and variety of factories and suppliers from Asia under one roof at the expo provides a very convenient sourcing marketplace for apparel buyers looking to capitalise on the high productivity and speed to market demonstrated by Asian apparel factories. European apparel buyers have benefitted from the movement of production activities to low-cost countries in the Far East, which reflects the significant advantages due to efficient infrastructure, low production costs, easy access to an array of raw materials, supply chain concentration and benefits of scale, plus the large and flexible labor pool to meet seasonal demand, which has accumulated over the past thirty years.





Registration for trade professionals to attend is now open and the full list of participants is available online at www.asiaapparelexpo.com





Organiser

Comasia Limited

Tel: (852) 2700 6726

Email: cs@asiaapparelexpo.com



