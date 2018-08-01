Asia Clean Energy Summit 2018: Driving Thought Leadership in Solar, Renewable Energy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 August 2018 – The Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS) is organising the 5th edition of Asia Clean Energy Summit 2018 (ACES) with speakers setting the benchmark for best practices, debate trends and solutions in the regional solar & renewables industry. The Summit will be held from 31 October to 2 November 2018 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands.

Held in conjunction with the Singapore International Energy Week, ACES 2018 will feature prolific experts who are leaders in government & public policy, industry leaders from the private sector operating around the world and researchers working on cutting edge technologies.

ACES 2018 is co-organised with the Energy Research Institute @ Nanyang Technological University and the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS).

In keeping with its theme of “Harnessing Clean Energy for the Future“, SEAS expects the 5th edition of its conference-and-exhibition to create new forays. ACES 2017 attracted more than 2,500 participants with about a third of them comprising C-suite decision makers.

Edwin Khew, Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore Chairman, said: “ACES 2018 has set a ground breaking path in the five years since it was first organised. Back then, experts and policy makers were beginning a discussion on how to deploy renewable energy into the mainstream of society.

Some of the key experts who will address ACES 2018 include: Suzlon Energy Co-Founder & Director (Board Member) Mr Girish Tanti, DNV GL – Energy CEO Mr Ditlev Engel, REC Solar Corporation CEO Mr Steve O’Neil, Singapore Economic Development Board Executive Director (Cleantech) Mr Gian Yi-Hsen, among others.

Key highlights of ACES 2018 will include:

Clean Energy Leaders’ Dialogue: A high-level forum where leaders from top utility providers, photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers, developers and policy professionals will exchange best practices, while debating trends and solutions in the clean energy industry.

Solarising Singapore and Asia: A forum where experts will speak about opportunities in solar energy and solar leasing, including insights into Singapore’s efforts to accelerate the deployment of PV systems in the republic.

Asian Conference on Energy, Power and Transportation Electrification (ACEPT): This event will assemble world leading experts who will discuss emerging topics on energy, power, and transportation electrification.

Unlocking Solar Capital: Asia & Financial Summit by Solarplaza: This forum will enable investors, financiers, solar developers, independent power producers, engineering-procurement-construction players and other solar stakeholders to discuss bankable PV projects in the region over a two-day event.

PV Asia Scientific Conference: A platform where the world’s PV experts and scientists will showcase the latest developments in solar energy technologies, including the recent emergence of floating PVs.

The International Off Grid Renewable Energy Conference (IOREC): Organised by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), this conference will attract global experts from off-grid renewable energy value chain, with representatives from policy-makers, rural electrification agencies, private sector, NGOs, academia, financing institutions and international organisations.