Asia Retail Leaders Conference 2018 addresses challenges and opportunities in the evolving retail landscape

DBS Bank Joins Retail Centre of Excellence (RCoE) as its Latest Member

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 October, 2018 – The Asia Retail Leaders Conference (ARLC) 2018 will be held from 18 to 19 October at Conrad Centennial Singapore. Organised by Singapore Management University (SMU) Retail Centre of Excellence (RCoE), the Conference serves as a platform that engages retail leaders, industry experts, knowledge partners and senior managers from around the region. Themed ‘Leadership in Retail: Navigating Turbulent Waters’, the Conference will be graced by Guest-of-Honour Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Education.

RCoE is also pleased to announce the inclusion of DBS Bank as the Centre’s newest member. Going forward, DBS Bank and SMU RCoE will address challenges, unlock opportunities for growth and identify key value drivers for retailers to remain competitive in the face of disruption. Together with all its Founding Members — comprising DFS, Decathlon, Harvey Norman, IKEA, Microsoft, Popular, Tiffany & Co, and Visa — RCoE looks towards supporting and grooming retail leaders, students and entrepreneurs to shape the retail industry and engage with consumers in more meaningful ways.

In recognition of their strong support to RCoE since its establishment in October 2017 as a joint initiative between SMU, the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore, Mr Chee Hong Tat will be presenting the Founding Members with acknowledgement awards.

SMU Professor of Marketing, Kapil R. Tuli, who also heads RCoE as its Director, said, “In a fast-changing retail environment, companies and retailers face a confluence of rapidly evolving technologies, changing consumer preferences and economic uncertainty. In celebration of our Centre’s one year anniversary, we are pleased to organise this inaugural leadership conference to share ideas and strategies which will not only help retailers to ride on the digital wave, but also encourage them to explore new and innovative practises in the industry.”

In convening this Conference, RCoE aims to encourage and facilitate open dialogue by inspiring retailers to rethink their portfolios and to explore new omni-channel retail concepts that connect front-end brick-and-mortar with back-end distribution, while embracing technology. The seminar hopes to future-proof retailers and equip them with the knowledge they require in order to stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape that is characterised by the rise of a digital economy.

The digital economy has transformed the retail landscape and pushed retailers to rethink the fundamentals of how a business can create, capture and deliver value for the modern day consumer. The discussions and workshops at ARLC will allow participants to gain deeper insights into retail-centric research; and enable retailers to pioneer more innovative concepts, and capture new opportunities to drive transformation. ARLC will cover various sub-themes relevant to the retail sector and will feature renowned experts from across the globe, thus providing retailers with an exceptional opportunity to network and share experiences.

For more information on the Event and Programme, please refer to the official conference website www.arlc2018.sg.