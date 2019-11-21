Asia will have 250 million more people by 2030, and it’ll need S$1 trillion more investments to feed itself sustainably

By 2030, food spending in Asia is expected to double to US$8 trillion, and there will be 250 million more mouths to feed. The Straits Times

Can you imagine waking up one day to find out that the entire nation has run out of food to eat?

Asia will need a whopping US$800 billion (S$1.09 trillion) above existing levels of investments if it wants to sustainably feed itself over the next decade, a report by PwC, Rabobank and Temasek has revealed.

Released on Wednesday (Nov 20), the report estimates that the majority of this number – US$550 billion – will be needed to satisfy demand for safer, healthier and more sustainable food.

The remaining US$250 billion will likely be used to drive increased quantities of food to feed Asia’s growing population, the report said.

Overall, these numbers imply a total annual investment requirement of US$290 billion in 2030 across Asia. This is a significant increase from the current US$130 billion, it said.

According to the report, Asia’s food spending will double to US$8 trillion by 2030, and there will be 250 million more mouths to feed by then.

In addition, 65 per cent of the world’s middle class will reside in Asia by 2030, the report said, citing American think tank Brookings.

Asia’s growing reliance on foreign food imports will also result in net imports tripling to 220 million tonnes annually since the turn of the century.

And yet, even with such staggering numbers, approximately 486 million people in Asia are still undernourished today. This will be further exacerbated if climate-related disasters were to happen, the report warned.

The report also said that new technologies such as blockchain, vertical farming, the development of alternative proteins and even artificial intelligence must be deployed to overcome rising incomes and shifting demands in Asia.

But compared to other regions like North America and Western Europe, lack of investment is a key barrier to the uptake of new technology agri-food sectors in Asia, which is fragmented in terms of economic development, regulation and dietary preferences.

To overcome future challenges, Asia’s public and private sector will have to work together to create and develop regional agri-food tech hubs to drive innovation and investment, it said.

Lim Boon Heng, chairman of Temasek Holdings said in a statement that there is a need to “drive innovation, encourage private-public sector collaboration and create a sustainable Agri-Food ecosystem for the region”.

Singapore has ‘potential’ to be Asian agri-food hub

Singapore was one of eight potential agri-food innovation hubs identified by the report, which described it has having a positive regulatory environment, technical expertise, talent, and a strong pool of investors.

“By creating space for innovation, encouraging public-private sector interaction and drawing in entrepreneurs, such hubs will play an outsized role in driving investment and innovation in the region,” the report said.

The other seven cities identified were Bangalore, Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Tokyo.

On Wednesday, Singapore announced the launch of a new food research institute slated to open in the first half of 2020.

The Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) will be set up by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Dr Koh Poh Koon, at the opening of the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Week.

The institute will look into areas such as alternative proteins to replace meats, agri-food technology and food safety research, among other things.

It is part of Singapore’s efforts to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030, the minister said.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Singapore currently imports 90 per cent of its food from over 170 countries, which makes it vulnerable in the event that climate change hits global food production.

