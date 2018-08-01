7 pictures of bridges in Asia that’ll make you look twice

So beautiful, scary, or unusual, they deserve a second look.

Lucky Knot Bridge, China

This steel footbridge comprises three connected paths and was inspired by the art of decorative Chinese knots. It connects the river bank with the road and a park.

Lucky Knot Bridge Next Architects

Eco-Link @ BKE, Singapore

This bridge isn’t for people, but animals (like the critically endangered Sunda pangolin), letting them cross a busy highway that encroaches into a nature reserve.

Eco-Link @ BKE The Straits Times

Khaju Bridge, Iran

Much like other bridges in Iran’s desert climate. this bridge acts as a low dam to regulate water along the river. It has 23 arches, and in the past was used as a tea house.

Khaju Bridge Wikimedia Commons

The Hanging Bridge of Ghasa, Nepal

This bridge slopes downward steeply and sways so dangerously in the wind, farmers — who often transport livestock across — put blinders on the animals so they don’t panic halfway.

The Hanging Bridge of Ghasa Wikimedia Commons

Eshima Ohashi Bridge, Japan

This bridge was designed to let ships pass beneath it, and the steep climb up requires generous use of the accelerator. It’s still a popular route, and even suffers peak hour jams.

Eshima Ohashi Wikimedia Commons

Chengyang Wind and Rain Bridge, China

This bridge doesn’t have a single nail: instead, its wood pieces interlock. A symbol of Dong ethnic architecture, it got its name from providing people shelter from the elements.

Chengyang Wind and Rain Bridge Wikimedia Commons

Helix Bridge, Singapore

Inspired by the shape of DNA’s double helix structure, this stainless steel pedestrian bridge — the world’s first curved bridge — has a walkway and four viewing pods.