Asian markets rally over news that US-China trade talks are back on

With Washington and Beijing confirming that trade talks are back on in October, markets in Asia rocketed higher on Thursday.

Markets in China, Japan, Korea, and Australia all closed higher, while Hong Kong finished only slightly lower after a withdrawn extradition bill added almost 4% the day prior.

Other positive drivers on Thursday included the British Parliament’s decision to block a no-deal Brexit as well as a new government to be signed into power in Italy.

S&P 500 futures were trading higher overnight, while safe haven assets like gold moved lower.

Eager for some stability, Asian markets rallied on Thursday following news that the US and China will reconvene talks in October in an effort to settle the trade war.

China’s Shanghai Composite rocketed up 1.8% initially but settled to a gain of 0.96% by the close, Japan’s Nikkei 225 roared 2.12% higher and Korea’s KOSPI finished up 1.02%. The Australian ASX 200 ended 0.92% in positive territory.

With the MSCI’s Asia-Pacific Index – which tracks the region’s markets excluding Japan – up around 0.8% on the back of the news, the odd one out was Hong Kong.

The day before, its Heng Seng market gained nearly 4% after Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the formal withdrawal of the controversial extradition law that had sparked citywide protests.

While it managed to hold on to much of that lead on Thursday, positive trade talk developments couldn’t stop some investors taking money off the table after months of sinking stocks.

Given the limited success of US-China trade talks thus far, it’s unclear how long those gains will last. But they weren’t the only positive development overnight.

Britain’s parliament voted to block a no-deal Brexit, delaying a possible departure from the EU until 2020 which settled some frayed nerves. News that Italy’s Prime Minister would sign off on a new government also eased further European uncertainty.

S&P 500 futures were trading higher, while safe-haven assets like gold and Japanese yen both moved lower.