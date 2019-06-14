Asian University for Women Hong Kong benefit raises over HK$7 million to empower female changemakers in Asia

Over HK$7 million was raised at the third annual benefit for the Asian University for Women in Hong Kong titled “Faces of Change.” The funds will provide 60 one-year scholarships for women from the most marginalized communities in Asia — including garment factory workers, women from high-conflict zones and Rohingya refugees — to study at the liberal arts university based in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

More than 400 guests attended the benefit presented by title sponsor Lancôme and main event sponsor Marriott International at the JW Marriott Ballroom. Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR Mrs. Carrie Lam opened the evening with an inspiring keynote address focused on the need for women’s education and participation in society, before sharing her personal remarks on the essential qualities necessary for leadership. Her full address can be viewed online here.

Mrs. Lam was followed by AUW Graduate Ms. Bayan Salaymeh (Class of 2014) who shared her journey from Palestine to AUW, to pursuing her masters at Goethe University in Frankfurt. Committed to becoming an agent for change, Bayan’s determination was clear in her closing words: “AUW gave me the gift of education. It’s my responsibility and my honour to use it well and give back to society.” Storytelling continued with a lively conversation between AUW graduate Christina Tamang (Class of 2017) and Guneet Monga, followed by remarks of support from Pansy Ho and Ronnie Chan.

The evening climaxed in an exciting live auction presided by Christie’s Chairman of Asian art Jonathan Stone, where incredible experiences were sold including a cultural excursion in Bhutan with AUW graduates, an internship with Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakkol Karman in Istanbul, and a 3-day internship with Guneet Monga, Executive Producer of the Oscar winning short documentary “Period. End of Sentence,” on a film set in Mumbai.

Recruiting from 19 countries in Asia and the Middle East, AUW seeks out high-potential young women from communities with few opportunities for advancement, and provides them with the academic, professional, and financial support required to earn their bachelor’s degrees and to take on change-making roles. Since opening its doors in 2008, AUW has graduated five classes totaling more than 800 women. Currently, almost 900 students study at AUW; the vast majority of AUW students are first in their family to attend university, and virtually all receive full financial aid. About 80% of AUW graduates pursue employment in their home countries immediately after graduation while the remaining 20% attend graduate school internationally. Former AUW students have pursued graduate studies at a range of institutions including Oxford, Stanford, Columbia, Brandeis, and Ewha (South Korea). Graduates have gone into careers with organizations such as Chemists without Borders, Room to Read, Teach for Nepal, Accenture, Chevron Bangladesh, UNIQLO, and Democracy International.

