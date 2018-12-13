Asia’s Leading Women’s Fashion Brand – Love, Bonito – Expands Relationship with Adyen to Meet the Needs of Millennial Shoppers in Singapore

This collaboration delivers frictionless payment transactions to meet the needs of Spendsetters at the newest Love, Bonito store in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 December 2018 – Love, Bonito, Singapore’s largest home-grown women‘s fashion brand has embarked on a partnership with Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, to optimize its payments process and checkout experience across both the brand’s online and offline platforms. Love, Bonito’s latest store at Jem offers a unified commerce experience through Adyen’s point-of-sale (POS) system.

“The fashion and retail industry is one that is always evolving and businesses like ours need to continuously innovate to remain ahead of the curve. By partnering with Adyen, we are able to offer our customers a seamless payment experience that works for our millennial audience,” said Dione Song, Love, Bonito’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Adyen offers us a unified commerce solution that aligns with our ongoing business strategy to creating meaningful in-store experiences that enable easier and more frictionless customer experiences.”

Love, Bonito’s fashion-forward customers fall into the Spendsetter category. Spendsetters[1] are a rapidly expanding category of shoppers who embrace technology and set trends for how people shop and spend. This group make up 55% of Singaporean shoppers — they are avid users of technology and demand seamless digital and offline shopping journeys. This reflects in payment method preferences. While cash and credit cards are still the preferred mode of payment for everyday transactions, Spendsetters increasingly look for contactless payments.

Through the collaboration with Adyen, Love, Bonito will be able to offer a unified payment experience across its online and offline stores. Adyen’s all-in-one payments solution allows Love, Bonito to tailor and enhance customer shopping experiences, thereby improving brand loyalty. Additionally, Adyen manages Love, Bonito’s transactions across its global e-commerce platform, serving customers across the region from Hong Kong to Australia and the United States.

“To encourage brand loyalty, Love, Bonito is putting the customer at the center of its business by creating a unified experience across online and offline sales channels. They know that for Spendsetters, shopping with a smartphone is a given, so tailored experiences are crucial to continuing to build loyalty and trust. As a company, Love, Bonito is working hard to deliver a trusted and seamless experience that enables them to increase their footprint into regional markets as well as to optimize existing customer conversions. We are excited to be working with Love, Bonito, a vibrant and innovative brand in the fashion space that understands the importance of unified commerce in the customer journey,” said Warren Hayashi, President of Adyen, Asia-Pacific.

For more information, please visit www.adyen.com .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, Lorna Jane, Freelancer.com, Kogan.com and Showpo.

About Love, Bonito

Love, Bonito prides itself on being the best and largest vertically integrated, omni-channel women’s fashion brand in the region today. Founded in 2010, the team now compromises 150 people across the region, with headquarters in Singapore and country offices in Indonesia and Malaysia. Additionally, the homegrown label boasts a retail franchise in Cambodia, and e-commerce shipping internationally to other parts of the world including Hong Kong, China, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei.

Spearheaded by a strong, ambitious all-Asian female senior management team, Love, Bonito has its sights set on becoming Asia’s very own lifestyle group in the likes of Inditex, laying the groundwork to develop a successful umbrella of lifestyle brands that cater to the everyday modern woman.

With its unique positioning as a brand renowned for its mastery of the Asian fit, Love, Bonito will continue to build on its omni-channel roots and female-focused offerings. Supported by its Series B funding from January 2018, which totalled an approximate USD 13 million, it is also one of the few profitable start-ups in the region.

In the midst of exponential growth, Love, Bonito remains committed to staying relational and customer-centric, with outreach and engagement efforts such as styling workshops and other community activities. Love, Bonito also organises regular focus group studies to better serve its customers as part of its commitment to delivering stylish designs at exceptional prices, without compromising on value.



For more information, please visit: http://www.lovebonito.com