Asia’s New Iconic Promenade – the Avenue of Stars

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 February 2019 – The Avenue of Stars (AoS), one of the most visited tourist destinations in Hong Kong has announced its reopening on 31 January 2019 after three years of construction. The new design offers a revitalised urban space that allows visitors to experience the transcendence of Hong Kong’s busiest and most exciting cultural waterfront. Funded by New World Development’s AOS Management Company Limited, the AoS features the work of renowned New York High Line architect James Corner and other famed designers, who have injected vitality, aesthetics and practicality into the space.









The 457-metre-long promenade first opened in 1982, and in 2004, it was named the AoS and modelled after the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The revitalised AoS continues to offer spectacular views of the skyline and Victoria Harbour with new highlights:

World-class design teams

There has been a complete redesign of the AoS by James Corner Field Operations, involving extensive planting, generous shade and seating, and an accessible undulating sculptural edge. The design creates a spectacular waterfront promenade that enhances connections and sociability.

A special lighting system by Speirs & Majors is concealed inside the cladding, illuminating the water flowing beneath the pedestrian deck after dark .

Inspired by Hong Kong’s market stalls, Harbour Kiosk, designed by LAAB, automatically transforms its “gate” into an “awning” during the day and returns to its compact shape at night.

World-renowned actors grace the AoS

Displayed on the wooden handrails are 117 famous handprints for convenient photo opportunities.

Visitors can scan QR codes on the handprints and four statues — Anita Mui, Bruce Lee, a replica of the Hong Kong Film Awards statuette, and McDull — to access the artists’ biographies and clips from their films. They can also take photos with the statues using augmented reality technology.

Embracing sustainability principles

This is the first pilot site in Hong Kong to generate electricy by wave energy; it will be used for demonstration and education purposes.

Sustainable materials include a durable, bio-based wood substitute used for the handrails and seats, recycled glass, which makes up 30% of the flooring, and light-coloured paving materials to reflect more sunlight and reduce the heat island effect.

There are drinking fountains for visitors to reduce plastic bottle waste.

Multifunctional LED lampposts include WiFi and mobile signals for visitors.

Images:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ss2f9iqnnn5vbcv/AACIFwazJ2mIefso2MhJ0Asta?dl=0