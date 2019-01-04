Asia’s Top Influencers Battle In Sunway City Kuala Lumpur

SUNWAY CITY, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 4 January 2019 – Ten of Asia’s biggest influencers from ten countries will come together in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur to pit their wits and grit in The Amazing Sunway City Challenge.





10 KOLs from all over Asia ready to take on The Amazing Sunway City Challenge





Malaysia’s Jaa Suzuran, the Philippines’ Medyo Maldito, India’s RJ Abhinav, Indonesia’s Michelle Joan, Singapore’s Matthew Stewart, Taiwan’s Ironbull, Thailand’s SorDor Style, China’s Gong Yi, South Korea’s Hong Young Gee and Egypt and the UAE’s Hadia Ghaleb have been named as participants for the action-packed reality show.

The influencers, who have a following of more than 25 million collectively, will battle across Sunway City’s key locations to win bragging rights as the champion of The Amazing Sunway City Challenge, RM25,000 worth of Sunway Pals Points and the new Samsung Galaxy Note9.

Malaysia’s exceptionally funny and multi-talented Jenn Chia will be hosting the show.

Sunway Shopping Malls and Theme Parks chief executive officer, HC Chan said, “Viewers will be able to explore Sunway City Kuala Lumpur’s attractions through videos and social media postings and be wildly entertained by the battling influencers. Viewers also get to participate in contests that will be launched throughout the four webisodes. As more of our lives get connected online, social media’s inherent ability to transcend boundaries allows us to bring the world a little closer.”

WebTVAsia founder and group CEO, Fred Chong said, “This is one of the most interesting reality shows that WebTVAsia has ever created as it brings some of our most popular influencers from all over Asia together in one of the most exciting destinations in Malaysia.”

As a hint to what viewers can expect, he explained that the influencers will undertake challenging activities involving Vuvuzela, the world’s largest water ride in Sunway Lagoon, and battling it out in Sunway Pyramid’s ice skating rink, among other excitements.

Sunway City is Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group’s flagship 800-acre integrated township. An award-winning tourism destination, and Malaysia’s first smart sustainable city, Sunway City currently welcomes 42 million visits yearly.

The Amazing Sunway City Challenge is also sponsored by Samsung Electronics Malaysia and Grab Malaysia. The four webisodes will air February 2019. The show will be aired on SAYS.com, the official web broadcaster, Sunway City and WebTVAsia’s official social media platforms as well as other social media channels across the region.



