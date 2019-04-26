ASOS had to swap out a photo after someone noticed a model was wearing bulldog clips to alter the fit of a dress

caption Notice anything wrong with this? source ASOS

ASOS is in hot water for altering the fit of a dress advertised on its website.

An eagle-eyed shopper noticed that an ASOS model was wearing bulldog clips to tighten a dress around her waist.

The fashion retailer was quick to apologize, but people on Twitter called the brand out for misleading consumers.

Others accused ASOS of hypocrisy after the website announced earlier this month that it would be cracking down on serial returners.

ASOS had to swap out a photo after an eagle-eyed shopper noticed a glaring mistake on the retailer’s website.

uhmm @ASOS ..think you forgot to edit those clips out pic.twitter.com/KRrtqq07Po — Ronnie (@xronnieanna) April 23, 2019

In the photos advertising a £35 ($45) navy cami dress, the model is clearly seen wearing bulldog clips that have been used to tighten the garment around the waist.

ASOS was quick to cover their mistake – another person pointed out that the photos advertising the dress had been swapped just a day later.

The retailer apologized to the person who shared photos of the error on Twitter, saying: “Hi Ronnie, thank you for raising this with us. We’re sorry to hear the clips are showing in the picture. We’ll now raise this with our specialist team. If you have any questions please send us a message we’d be happy to help.”

However, for many who felt cheated by the images that portrayed a well-fitted dress, the apology wasn’t enough.

“Or can you stop adding clips because it’s misleading when the product arrives and is completely different in real life? Show us how it really fits,” MTV’s “Geordie Shore” star Zahida Allen replied on Twitter.

“Hey @ASOS_HeretoHelp,” wrote another, “why not clearly show how the dress fits, instead of changing it to fit in a different way than it clearly wouldn’t without the clip, definitely an idea for the specialist team.”

Others accused ASOS of hypocrasy following the retailer’s updated returns policy, which threatens to block the accounts of people who repeatedly return clothing.

“The irony of the them [sic] clearly deceiving what the clothes actually look like yet recently banning accounts that ‘return too many items,'” one person tweeted.

“Yikes Asos, how can you tighten up your returns policy, saying you will look out for patterns, yet misrepresent the fit of clothes in the first place.. When customers try the clothes on at home, they will inevitably be returned if completely different to the site!” wrote another.

It’s a tough break for the fashion giant that normally receives such positive PR.

ASOS has recently been praised for showcasing models’ stomach rolls instead of editing them, and for making a wheelchair-friendly jumpsuit.

INSIDER has reached out to ASOS for comment.